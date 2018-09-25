OGDEN — Weber State football’s 45-28 win over Northern Colorado boosted the Wildcats one spot in the national rankings and drew attention for several star players.
WSU moved up to No. 6 in the STATS media poll and to No. 7 in the coaches poll, as released Monday by each organization.
It’s the Wildcats’ highest rankings since ending the 2017 season at No. 5 following a trip to the FCS quarterfinals and a near-win against No. 1 James Madison.
The Wildcats are off this week before traveling to Northern Arizona. Here are notes for the bye week:
DAVIS LEADS THE NATION
Freshman running back Josh Davis leads the country in rushing yards per game after rushing for 218 on Saturday.
After not appearing in the season opener, Davis has rushed 80 times for 499 yards, an average of 166 yards per game and 6.2 per carry.
He’s been impressive while carrying a big load. He carried it 30 times Saturday against Northern Colorado, a number head coach Jay Hill said was too big. He said coaches felt the coming bye week would cushion the blow on the back end and that they hope to have senior running back Treshawn Garrett back in action for the trip to Northern Arizona.
Part of Davis’ big Saturday was a 95-yard touchdown run, the third-longest in Weber State history.
SHAHEED HONOR,
POSSIBLE RECORD
Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed finally connected with a quarterback for a big pass play Saturday when he caught a crossing route and ran 46 yards for a long TD.
But that was far from his biggest play and the sophomore was honored as the Big Sky Conference’s special teams player of the week.
Shaheed returned the second half’s opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in a dramatic, instant momentum swing for the Wildcats.
He also returned another kick 27 yards and skillfully returned a punt 20, finishing with 210 all-purpose yards.
It was also his third kickoff return for a touchdown in only 18 career games. Weber State’s record book lists kickoff returns by total career yards. Nobody in that top 10 returned more than two kickoffs for touchdowns.
While the feat is pending verification, the school said Shaheed’s third is likely a school record for a career.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Eastern Washington moved up to No. 5 in both polls after scoring 70 points against Cal Poly. Montana checked in at No. 17 after winning a 41-34 shootout over Sacramento State and UC Davis is No. 19 after blasting Idaho 44-21.
Idaho State upset formerly ranked North Dakota on the road. Southern Utah remained with Northern Colorado as winless teams with a loss at Northern Arizona.
