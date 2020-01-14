A three-season string of historic accomplishments for Weber State football reached another peak this week with the release of the 2019 season-end top 25 polls.
STATS FCS Top 25 voters ranked the Wildcats No. 3 in the poll, the highest season-end ranking in program history. That mark also ties the program's highest rank at any point.
Weber State has been ranked in one or both of the STATS or the Coaches polls every week since November 2016, and has been ranked in the top 10 for 22 straight polling weeks.
North Dakota State (16-0) was the unanimous No. 1 by defeating No. 2 James Madison (15-1) in a 28-20 decision in Saturday's national championship game.
After Weber State (11-4), who lost to JMU in the semifinals, fellow Big Sky member Montana State (11-4), who lost to NDSU in the semifinals, came in at No. 4.
Northern Iowa, Montana, Illinois State, Austin Peay, Sacramento State and South Dakota State rounded out the top 10.
Weber State was 4-2 against teams who finished 2019 ranked and all six opponents finished in the top 13. WSU claimed wins over No. 5 Northern Iowa, No. 6 Montana, No. 9 Sacramento State and No. 13 Kennesaw State.
HARDING REACHES 1,900
In men's basketball, WSU senior guard Jerrick Harding scored 19 points in Saturday's road loss to Sacramento State, bringing him to 1,900 points for his career.
That puts him 35 points away from passing Damian Lillard for third place on WSU's all-time scoring list and 179 from overtaking Jeremy Senglin as scoring king.
He reached 1,900 points in his 107th game; Senglin had 1,700 points through that same mark. A career 18-points-per-game scorer and averaging 19.9 this season, Harding conservatively needs to average 12 points per contest over the remaining 15 regular-season games to reach No. 1.
MORE STATS
— Junior forward Michal Kozak is averaging 11 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in five Big Sky contests, both tops in the league for conference play.
— Last week, Weber State and Northern Colorado went more than 10 minutes in the second half without a foul called on either team, and WSU made it to the final minute with one team foul. While extreme, it's not totally unordinary for a WSU game this season. Weber State commits just 13.4 fouls per game, sixth lowest nationally; opponents have the ninth-lowest free-throw rate nationally and the Wildcats have the 24th lowest free-throw rate offensively.
— Montana currently leads the Big Sky with a 5-1 record after beating Portland State on Monday. Northern Colorado and Southern Utah are each 3-1, and Sacramento State and Idaho State are close behind at 3-2. Weber State plays at Idaho State on Thursday, then at Portland State (2-4) on Monday.