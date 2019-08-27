Weber State Football - First day of camp 45
Weber State Wildcats go through drills during the first day of football camp on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden.

 SAMANTHA MADAR, Standard-Examiner

OGDEN — Game week has arrived for Weber State football and the team has named captains and released its depth chart for its season opener at San Diego State.

Junior quarterback Jake Constantine, senior defensive end Adam Rodriguez, junior receiver Rashid Shaheed, senior linebacker Auston Tesch, junior kicker Trey Tuttle, and senior defensive end Jonah Williams will serve as team captains for the 2019 season.

Captains are selected by players. Head coach Jay Hill said each defensive player votes on three defenders and one offensive player, and vice versa for offensive players. Points are totaled and the top players are named captains.

Hill said he usually wants five captains but voting was so close that he added a sixth this season.

"There's a lot of guys on this team who have earned the respect to be up there as a captain. I like the way our leadership has taken off," Hill said.

On the depth chart front, there aren't many surprises from what had emerged at several positions during camp but some questions were answered for certain battles.

In the defensive secondary, junior Dave Jones and sophomore Marque Collins get the starting nod at cornerback with sophomore Brody Burke at free safety and junior Preston Smith at strong safety.

At linebacker, senior Tesch and junior Conner Mortensen will play the outside with sophomore Noah Vaea in the middle.

Mortensen came to WSU as a running back before switching to defense.

"He's fast, he's very physical," Hill said. "Most people say he's a little undersized but he makes up for it with his intelligence, his speed and his toughness."

Here's a look at the full depth chart position by position, with starters named first and backups second, separated by a forward slash.

OFFENSE

QB: Jake Constantine / Kaden Jenks

RB: Josh Davis / Kevin Smith / Kris Jackson

WR: Rashid Shaheed / Jon Christensen

WR: Devon Cooley / Isiah Jackson

WR: David Ames / Ty MacPherson

TE: Justin Malone / Hayden Meacham

LT: Tyler Downs / Noah Atagi

LG: Hyrum Tapusoa / Cole McGinnis

C: Ben Bos / Robert Geoffrion

RG: Ty Whitworth / Chris Faaumu

RT: Xavier Stilson / Creston Cooledge

DEFENSE

DE: Jonah Williams / McKade Mitton

DT: Jared Schiess / Sione Lapuaho

DT: Jayden Palauni / Doug Schiess / Jordan Lutui

DE: Adam Rodriguez / Kawika Tupuola

OLB: Auston Tesch / Raoul Johnson

MLB: Noah Vaea / Peni Mobley

OLB: Conner Mortensen / BJ Taufalele

CB: Dave Jones / Eddie Heckard

FS: Brody Burke / Aaron Sessions / Ja'Kobe Harris

SS: Preston Smith / Spencer Niutupuivaha

CB: Marque Collins / Maxwell Anderson

SPECIAL TEAMS

PR: Rashid Shaheed / Josh Davis

KR: Rashid Shaheed / Josh Davis

PK: Trey Tuttle

P: Doug Lloyd

LS: Josh Carter

