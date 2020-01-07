OGDEN — When Randy Rahe recruited freshman point guard KJ Cunningham to Weber State, he likely didn't have in mind to play him 32 and 33 minutes in consecutive games early in conference play.
Senior guards Jerrick Harding and Cody John returned and Pitt transfer and junior Kham Davis added a punch of experience and athleticism to WSU's likely starting guard line.
But Harding suffered a foot injury late in the offseason that required a procedure and a protective boot and held him out of workouts until the second game of the season. Then, after working back to 100% of his capabilities, he suffered a severely sprained ankle on Dec. 28 against Eastern Washington. Davis, who switched from the guard line to forward after Donatas Kupsas tore his ACL on Nov. 14, also suffered a knee injury against Eastern Washington.
So the last two games, Cunningham logged a career-high 32 minutes in a win over Idaho, then a new high of 33 minutes at Northern Arizona. He shot 6 of 11 in the two games, scoring seven points and dishing a team-high five assists in each, and grabbed two steals against Idaho.
Fellow true freshman point guard Judah Jordan played a career-high 29 minutes against Idaho then, in 17 minutes at NAU, scored seven points that included a 3-pointer which helped WSU battle to two leads in the second half.
"There’s a lot on their shoulders right now. When we started the year, I was hoping to bring those freshmen along a little more slowly, playing minutes but not necessarily being relied upon in crunch time. I was really happy with KJ and Judah," Rahe said. "We got to the second half, those guys were making plays, playing aggressive, playing confident. They helped us have a chance to win the game."
Jordan defended so hard over an eight-minute stint in the second half at NAU — grabbing three of his five steals in the stretch — that Harding re-entered with his sore ankle to give Jordan a breather. The freshman has 17 steals in 12 games at only 19 minutes per contest, a 1.4 steals-per-game average that's equal to fellow Big Sky guards Trevon Allen of Idaho (who plays 33.4 minutes per game) and Harald Frey of Montana State (36.8).
Ken Pomeroy's numbers say Jordan has the ninth-highest steal percentage in the country.
"It’s hard, obviously, when you’re relying on three freshmen, sometimes four, to be a big part of winning games but, at the same time, they’re getting incredible experience that’s going to help them down the road," Rahe said. "Eventually, when we get our team back, those guys have tremendous experience playing big-time minutes and will be able to help us finish off and win games. It’s a little hard right now, but it will help us."
Weber State hosts Northern Colorado (9-5, 2-1 Big Sky) on Thursday, Jan. 9, before traveling to Sacramento State (8-4, 1-2) on Saturday, Jan. 11.
FLAT BIG SKY
Like nearly every team in the Big Sky, and despite their injuries and youth, the Wildcats (5-9, 1-2) are a handful of plays from being 3-0. Through the first two weeks of Big Sky play (some teams have played three games, some four), there's been a rash of one- or two-possession games that all could have flipped conference standings upside down.
And, for the first time in 12 seasons, every team in the conference suffered at least one loss in the first two weeks of the slate.
Montana currently leads the conference standings at 3-1, helped by two-point wins against Sacramento State (52-50) and at Southern Utah (60-58).
BIG SKY'S GAME PLAN
The Big Sky Conference announced Tuesday it had reached a partnership with personal development software maker Game Plan that gives all student-athletes in the conference access to learning courses and career services.
Game Plan provides online curriculum about career development, mental health, sexual violence prevention and sports wagering, according to a news release. It also includes a "mentor marketplace" that helps athletic departments connect athletes with sponsors, alumni and the community for mentorship, internship or job opportunities.