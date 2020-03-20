Jerrick Harding picked up another honor, of sorts, Friday after his historic Weber State basketball career came to an end.
The left-handed guard was named to the Big Sky team for the 3x3U National Championship competition, the event announced on Twitter.
For now, it's an honor in name only. The three-on-three basketball tournament, which pits 32 all-conference teams against each other in a tournament, is currently suspended. With the tournament originally scheduled for April 3-5 in Atlanta, event organizers say they're monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate opportunities to reschedule, if possible.
Only graduating seniors are eligible as the four-man teams compete for money. Winners in each round earn a small bag of cash and the ultimate tournament winner takes home a grand prize. In 2019, the grand prize was $100,000, with another $50,000 being divided among winners as the tournament progresses to the championship game.
Harding was named to the Big Sky's team along with Eastern Washington's Mason Peatling, Montana's Sayeed Pridgett and Northern Colorado's Jonah Radebaugh.
BYU players Yoeli Childs and Jake Toolson were named to the WCC's team and Utah State's Sam Merrill was placed on the Mountain West's team.
Ryan Richardson and Brekkott Chapman are past WSU participants in the event.
ONE MORE RECORD
A player profile for Harding that Weber State posted online Friday detailed one more record the guard obtained during his career, and it came in his final game.
Harding leaves Weber State as the all-time career scoring leader (2,266 points), and as the holder of records like best career free-throw percentage (86.8), single-game points (46) and single-game points in the Dee Events Center (44).
In his final game March 11, he netted 33 points — a new WSU record for most points scored in a conference tournament game.
RAHE ON BIG SKY HIRES
On Tuesday, Wyoming men's basketball hired Jeff Linder away from Northern Colorado to coach the Cowboys. Then, on Friday, Northern Colorado promoted assistant coach Steve Smiley to head coach of the Bears.
Both Linder and Smiley spent two years on Randy Rahe's bench as assistant coaches at Weber State.
"Really happy for both of them," Rahe told the Standard-Examiner on Friday.
Linder was at WSU from 2006-08 and was part of the effort to recruit Damian Lillard to Ogden. He was head coach at Northern Colorado for four seasons, helping the Bears dig out of a hole brought on by NCAA sanctions.
"Jeff is a Denver guy and Wyoming typically recruits Colorado hard, so he’s a regional guy. He’s been in the Mountain West when he was an assistant at Boise, so he knows the league," Rahe said. "He did a great job at Northern Colorado. I think it was a perfect fit for Jeff and a perfect fit for Wyoming. He understands the hurdles he’ll need to get over in that job. I thought it was a great hire."
Smiley was an assistant at WSU from 2014-16 and left to join Linder as his associate head coach when the latter was hired at Northern Colorado.
"We had Steve for a couple years here and he did a great job. He’s one of those guys, like Jeff, I thought down the road, both these guys are going to be head coaches. I feel that way about a couple guys on my staff right now," Rahe said. "Steve is a big part of helping Jeff build that program up, so when Jeff moved I immediately thought Steve should have a chance and deserved it."