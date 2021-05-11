After finishing five games in first place, Weber State softball players hauled in almost all the conference's individual honors and more than half the spots on the all-conference first team as the Big Sky announced honors Tuesday for the 2021 season.
Headlining the honors: catcher Lauren Hoe is the Big Sky player of the year, Mariah Ramirez is pitcher of the year and outfielder Mia Rushton is freshman of the year.
Hoe is the third WSU player to be named conference player of the year, joining Takesha Saltern (2019) and Abby Whitmer (2016).
The sophomore and Washington native batted .336 with a slugging percentage of .700, totaling 37 hits, driving in 34 runs and scoring 24 times in 38 games. Hoe hit 10 home runs and 10 doubles.
Ramirez, also a sophomore, burst onto the scene this season with a 12-6 record in 23 appearances in the circle, including 13 starts and five complete games. She recorded a league-best 3.32 ERA in 97 innings, striking out 70 and walking 33.
Though pitcher of the year, Ramirez was also a factor at the plate, hitting .333 with five homers, four doubles and 17 RBIs.
Rushton, usually playing center field, started all 42 games for WSU and hit .390 with five triples, four doubles and 17 RBIs, scoring 38 runs to earn freshman of the year honors.
Southern Utah's Brooke Brown was named Big Sky newcomer of the year after transferring from Snow College.
Weber State's first-team all-conference selections are: Lauren Hoe (catcher), Faith Hoe (second base), Mia Rushton (outfield), Chloe Camarero (outfield), Mariah Ramirez (pitcher), Amanda Sink (utility pitcher) and Noelle Foster (utility player).
Pitcher Kate Donaldson was named to the all-conference second team. Ashlyn Visser (first base), Emily Ruhl (third base), Makayla Donahoo (shortstop) and Katelyn Whiting (outfield) were named honorable mentions.
Of all WSU's honorees, Visser is the only one rostered as a senior by athletic eligibility.
Weber State hosts the Big Sky tournament this week, Thursday through Saturday, at Wildcat Softball Field. WSU begins the double-elimination tournament in the second round, facing the winner of Northern Colorado and Portland State, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
FOOTBALL HAS 3 ALL-AMERICANS
Three Weber State football players were named All-Americans for the spring 2021 season by STATS after the Wildcats went 5-1.
Senior linebacker Conner Mortensen and senior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth were named first-team All-Americans and senior receiver Rashid Shaheed was named to the second team as a kick returner.
Mortensen earned All-America honors for the first time after beginning his career as a walk-on. He led the Big Sky and ranked 13th in the nation in tackles for loss. He finished with 52 tackles and had 11.5 tackles for loss, and was the Big Sky's defensive player of the year.
Whitworth is also a first-time All-American. He started all six games and has started all 48 contests in his WSU career.
Shaheed's second-team honors are his third time receiving All-America honors as a kick returner.
Shaheed led the Big Sky and finished fourth in the nation this season in kickoff returns. He had 10 returns for 288 yards and scored a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. His five career kickoff returns for touchdowns is most in WSU history and is one off the FCS record.
Other first-team All-Americans from the Big Sky are Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Southern Utah linebacker La'akea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis, Idaho linebacker Tre Walker and UC Davis punter Daniel Whelan.
WSU TRACK TAKES 2 HONORS
Weber State track and field athletes hauled in weekly honors from the Big Sky.
Emily Morgan-King was named the Big Sky women's track athlete of the week after setting a new track record at Stewart Stadium with a time of 11.49 in the 100 meters. She also won the 200 meters of the WSU Twilight Invitational with a time of 23.91 and was on the 4x100 relay team that took first.
Freshman javelin thrower Cody Canard was named the men's field athlete of the week after winning at the same meet with a throw of 214 feet, the fourth-best throw in the Big Sky this season.
Weber State is hosting the Big Sky's track and field championships this week (Wednesday through Saturday) at Stewart Stadium. Tickets are available at weberstatetickets.com