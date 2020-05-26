For the 2019-20 basketball season, Weber State men's basketball had five upperclassmen (seniors and juniors) on the roster, including walk-ons. The rest of the Big Sky averaged 7.2 and more than half the conference had at least eight such players.
So, one of head coach Randy Rahe's stated goals for the 2020 offseason was to bring in older, more experienced players. Of the seven players currently signed to Weber State's 2020 recruiting class, three will be seniors, one a junior and two sophomores.
The seventh is Dillon Jones, the lone prep recruit. His move from South Carolina to Kansas before his senior year likely caused his list of suitors to dwindle some but, in the end, his final evaluation didn't suffer much.
National recruiting site Rivals released its final 2020 recruiting rankings Friday and ranked Jones the No. 37 small forward in the country.
Jones, who committed to Weber State on April 18, landed on the final top 50 list that features almost exclusively high-major players. Of the 46 players on the list who have committed or signed to a team, Jones is one of just four headed to a true mid-major program.
Jones also appeared on the "Hoops With Us" podcast over the weekend.. He explained the strongest part of his game is making his teammates better and looking out "for the people around me," and said he's focusing on becoming more explosive to be a stronger rebounder and play more above the rim.
He reiterated that Weber State's track record of developing players and the stability of Rahe entering his 15th season were factors that contributed to his choice.
In what he's looking forward to most in college, Jones said it's test of being the only freshman and work for playing time.
VAULTER NAMED ALL-AMERICAN
Weber State senior pole vaulter Trey Deveraux was named a 2020 indoor track and field All-American, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Tuesday. He is one of nine Big Sky track athletes to earn the honor.
Deveraux is the first male track athlete to earn All-American honors for the indoor season at WSU since 2008. His top mark this season was a new personal record of 17 feet, 9 inches.
All-American honors in track are typically earned through high finishes at the NCAA national meet but the USTFCCCA used different criteria for 2020 selections as the indoor national meet was canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.