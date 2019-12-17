OGDEN — It's no surprise that a young, successful, talented coach like Jay Hill would be sought-after by other schools but Tuesday brought something new to the thought that Hill's time at Weber State isn't unlimited.
Reports from Football Scoop and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman directly connected Hill to the head coach opening at New Mexico on Tuesday morning.
Feldman said Hill was "a name to keep an eye on" while Football Scoop went as far as naming Hill "a leading candidate" and the was reason UNM hadn't hired a coach before early signing day, since Hill was still coaching a team alive in the FCS Playoffs.
Tuesday after practice, Hill was asked if the direct connection to New Mexico meant anything more than usual talk around his name — it's the first time since Utah pursued him in 2015 to become the Utes' defensive coordinator that he was publicly, specifically connected to another school by credible reporters.
"Rumors," Hill said. "There's nothing that was concrete."
A few hours after those reports connected Hill to New Mexico, scores of new stories, both national and local to UNM, reported Danny Gonzales as the man officially hired to coach the Lobos. Gonzales coached for several seasons with former UNM head coach Rocky Long, played at New Mexico and is an Albuquerque native. He was Arizona State's defensive coordinator in 2019.
Hill said he was focused on winning at James Madison this week.
"Names come up for jobs and we can look at them, not look at them, there's a lot of rumors in college football. Bottom line, we've got a big game to win this week and that's what we're focused on," Hill said. "To do it any other way is not fair to (the players), not fair to me, not fair to the other coaches. The timing of when these jobs come open is, quite frankly, not right, but it's reality for how it happens."
Hill has helped build Weber State football into a national power that has won three straight Big Sky titles, four straight playoff appearances and a string of 20 weeks in the top 10.
His career record of 47-29 places him third in total coaching wins at WSU, with the second-highest win percentage in school history at 61%.
Hill has coached the Wildcats to a 34-14 mark in Big Sky play, the best win percentage (70.8%) and tied for the most conference wins in program history.
He's succeeded on the field and, around it, things like the Youngberg Football Center at Stewart Stadium push WSU near elite status in the FCS, both competition-wise and the caliber of job it is for coaches.
What would it take to step away from it?
"I don't know. It'd have to be something pretty special because what we have, I love. You say it that way and every institution is going to feel like they're pretty special. We just live our lives one game at a time, that's how football coaches are ... but we love where we're at, that's the big thing."
TUTTLE NEARS SCORING RECORD
With five points in WSU's quarterfinal win over Montana, junior kicker Trey Tuttle inches closer to the program's all-time scoring record. Tuttle now has 321 career points, another five away from passing Scott Shields for the scoring crown.
Tuttle also has 61 career made field goals, six from tying and seven from surpassing Shields for the school's record for career field goals.
Tuttle is 23 of 28 this season, which is the most field goals made by any kicker in the country. James Madison's kicker Ethan Ratke, also a junior, has made 22. WSU faces JMU this week in the semifinals.
Tuttle is also approaching the all-time FCS field goal record of 75, set by Montana's Dan Carpenter from 2004-07.
ALL-AMERICA HONORS
As different publications continue to release their All-American selections, Weber State players will continue to add those honors to their playing resumes. HERO Sports selected four WSU players for its FCS All-American teams: senior defensive end Jonah Williams to the first team, Tuttle to the second team, and senior defensive end Adam Rodriguez and sophomore running back Josh Davis to the third team.
The Associated Press released its three FCS All-American teams Tuesday; no Weber State players were selected.