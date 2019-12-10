OGDEN — Weber State head football coach Jay Hill was named one of five FCS regional coaches of the year by the American Football Coaches Association, the group announced Tuesday.
Hill is the second Weber State coach to earn the honor. Mike Price also won the honor in 1987.
In his sixth season at Weber State, Hill is 46-29 and has coached the Wildcats to Big Sky championships and to the playoff quarterfinals in three consecutive seasons. Hill is 34-14 in the Big Sky, including 21-3 in the last three seasons, and is 26-4 at home over the last five seasons.
Weber State is currently 10-3 and is one of three teams in the country to win at least 10 games in the past three seasons, joining North Dakota State and Kennesaw State in that feat.
PLAYOFF MAINSTAY
Weber State's third-straight advancement to the FCS playoff quarterfinals is historical in its own right. WSU qualified for the playoffs four times from 1962-2013 but has now gone in four straight seasons (2016-19).
The Wildcats totaled two playoff wins in those first 51 years (2-5) and have totaled four in the six seasons since (4-3).
This week's opponent, No. 6 seed Montana, is Weber's highest-ranked playoff opponent since it lost 30-28 at No. 1 James Madison in 2017.
WSU and Montana have played 56 times but only once before in the playoffs, a 24-13 Montana home win in 2008.
KICKING TREYS
Junior kicker Trey Tuttle added to his single-season record of made field goals by booting two (from 45 and 24 yards) in Saturday's 26-20 win over Kennesaw State. He's now 22 of 26 on the season.
For his career, Tuttle is 60 of 77 (77.9%). His 60 makes are seven from tying Scott Shields (67, 1995-98) for the program's career record for made field goals. His success rate is currently the best in Weber State kicking history.
Tuttle is also near the program record for career points, tied with running back Trevyn Smith (2006-09) in second place at 316 points. That trails Shields (325 points) by only nine points for first place.
CHECKING THE CHARTS
Junior quarterback Jake Constantine threw 19 of 31 for 234 yards in the win over Kennesaw State, pushing him across 4,000 passing yards in two seasons.
At 4,172 career passing yards, Constantine is now 11th all-time at Weber State. He's 429 yards from jumping to seventh all-time. He threw for 2,205 yards as a sophomore and 1,967 this season while missing three games to injury.
Cameron Higgins' (2007-10) record mark of 12,274 is out of reach but Constantine is 1,976 passing yards from jumping to third all-time.
For rushers, Josh Davis is perched high on Weber State's all-time rushing list despite being a sophomore. He's one of 16 Wildcat running backs to cross 1,000 rushing yards in a season, which he has done twice (1,362 in 2018 and 1,051 this season).
His career 2,413 rushing yards are good for fifth all-time. Davis is 1,181 yards from taking over Nick Chournos (2001-04) for second place and 2,617 from reaching Trevyn Smith for first.