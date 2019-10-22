Weber State sophomore running back Josh Davis was named co-Big Sky offensive player of the week for his rushing performance Saturday in a 51-28 win over Northern Arizona.
Davis rushed 34 times for 328 yards and four touchdowns in the game.
Despite that setting a WSU single-game rushing record, claiming fifth on the Big Sky's all-time single-game rushing list, and marking the most rushing yards in any game across all four NCAA football divisions/subdivisions, Davis split weekly conference honors with Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson, who totaled six touchdowns in a win over Montana.
Also despite those top marks, it was Thomson, not Davis, who was named the STATS FCS national player of the week.
QUARTERBACK ROTATION
During the first quarter of WSU's win Saturday, junior Jake Constantine and redshirt freshman Kylan Weisser split snaps at quarterback, rotating with each other during drives.
Constantine took nearly all the reps after the first quarter. WSU head coach Jay Hill said it was simply about getting Weisser game experience.
"Kylan is athletic, he's young and he's going to be really good. We're just trying to get him ready to go. With some of the injuries we've had with Jake and Kaden (Jenks), we've got to make sure our third guy is ready to go, too.
"There's an opportunity to get some packages and let opponents see some different things, too," Hill said.
HADLEY MAKES HIS MARK
With junior receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed out with a calf strain, freshman Haze Hadley stepped in to return punts for the Wildcats on Saturday with great success.
Hadley, a Fremont High alumnus, averaged 11.5 yards per return (48 yards on four returns). Many times, simply fair catching a ball to save yards makes a good punt returner, but Hadley found ways to get extra yards.
"The way he fielded the ball on punt returns was absolutely huge," Hill said. "We knew he was that kind of player ... he's good with the ball in his hands, he's so poised. He's a football player.
"Not letting the ball roll for extra yards, getting a late hit out of bounds ... he was outstanding."
Sophomore receiver Ty MacPherson also got the start at receiver in Shaheed's absence, catching one pass for 14 yards.
"He's going to help us, he adds depth and is back in the rotation. His role was big in that game," Hill said.
STILL AT NO. 4
Weber State checked in at No. 4 in the STATS FCS Top 25 for the fourth straight week and the three ahead of WSU (North Dakota State, James Madison, South Dakota State) remained static. SDSU hosts NDSU this week in a big Missouri Valley showdown and ESPN's College GameDay will air live from South Dakota for the matchup, a rare FCS site host.
Sacramento State launched to No. 7 after demolishing Montana 49-22. Montana State checked in at No. 9, Montana at No. 10 and UC Davis, WSU's opponent this week, is ranked No. 22.
Northern Iowa, who Weber beat 29-17 in non-conference action, is ranked No. 11.