OGDEN — Weber State football punter Doug Lloyd was named the Big Sky Conference's special teams player of the week for his performance Saturday in a 29-17 win over No. 9 Northern Iowa.
Lloyd averaged 46.7 yards per punt on seven kicks, five of them downed inside the 20 and three, all in the second half, downed at the Northern Iowa 2.
One of those produced points as a bad UNI snap from the 2 resulted in a safety. Another punt downed at the 2 came after Lloyd sidestepped a man rushing free to block the kick, then still booted a punt 72 yards.
Curiously, Lloyd was not the STATS FCS national special teams player of the week; that honor went to Montana's Adam Wilson, who punted three punts inside the 10 and also booted kickoffs in a win over UC Davis.
INJURY UPDATES
Tuesday's depth chart lists sophomore Kaden Jenks as starter at quarterback over junior Jake Constantine, but the pecking order seems much less clear than the black-and-white characters in the game notes.
Jenks produced a masterful first half against Northern Iowa, throwing 18 of 23 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. But he was limited in Tuesday's practice as WSU head coach Jay Hill said Jenks "hurt his arm a little bit" in the win Saturday.
Junior quarterback Jake Constantine continues to take reps in practice as he recovers from a knee injury and what Hill characterized as a minor scope. The injury took him out during Game 2 against Cal Poly. Constantine has not played since, missing two more games since the injury.
"Jake looked good today," Hill said Tuesday. "The ball was coming out clean and crisp, and he almost looks more refreshed."
So going into Saturday at Idaho?
"We expect to have them all," Hill said. "We'll see how practice continues to go with their health and how they're looking."
Junior receiver Rashid Shaheed participated in practice Tuesday after a hip pointer pulled him out of Saturday's game late in the first quarter. Hill said he'd know more as the game approaches but Shaheed appears on track to play at Idaho.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
With Montana taking down UC Davis in convincing fashion, Weber State moved up to No. 4 in the STATS FCS Top 25, now the highest-ranked team in the conference.
Montana State moved up to No. 6 after coming from behind to beat Northern Arizona by scoring five unanswered touchdowns in a 49-31 win. Montana's 45-20 road win at Davis moved the Griz up to No. 8. Davis fell to No. 12, and Eastern Washington, which beat North Dakota 35-20, is ranked No. 22.
Elsewhere in the Big Sky, where teams were playing conference games, winless Northern Colorado came back to beat Idaho 27-24, Cal Poly beat Southern Utah 24-21, and Idaho State demolished Portland State 51-24.
BIG SKY PLAY
Weber State won consecutive Big Sky regular season championships for the first time in program history with 2018's shared championship and opens its title defense Saturday at Idaho. The Vandals were a charter member of the Big Sky but later jumped up to FBS play, then returned to FCS football in 2018.
Idaho holds a series lead of 18-13-1 but the teams haven't played since 1995, the season prior to the Vandals' jump to the upper subdivision.
Since 2016, WSU is 20-4 in the conference standings and 25-4 against Big Sky opponents when including non-conference and playoff games.