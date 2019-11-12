A team as good as Weber State football has been in 2019 is likely to have some strong trends that play out over the course of a season.
The Wildcats reversed some of those trends and continued others in their 30-27 win over North Dakota last week.
Those notes and more as Weber State prepares for a big-time tilt at Montana this week:
TOP 25 RANKINGS
While Weber State was voted No. 3 in the STATS FCS Top 25 for the third straight week, the margin between third and fourth has grown from 77 points two weeks ago, to 107 last week, to 279 points this week.
The top three has been static, with North Dakota State and James Madison camped out in the top two spots. But now, Northern Iowa slides into No. 4, a team Weber beat 29-17 earlier this season.
Next is Montana at No. 5, this week's WSU opponent, and Sacramento State is up to No. 6, a team Weber defeated 36-17.
Those two join Weber State and No. 10 Montana State as four Big Sky teams in the top 25, all four ranked in the top 10.
North Dakota and UC Davis have spent time in the 20s in previous polls before being knocked out in losses to Weber State.
TRAILING AFTER 3
For the first time in eight games against FCS opponents, Weber State was behind after three quarters in Saturday's game against North Dakota. The Wildcats held the Fighting Hawks to three points in the fourth quarter, their worst quarter of the game, while scoring 10 in the final three minutes to grab the win.
WSU is 3-22 under Jay Hill when trailing after three quarters and 37-4 when leading.
TUTTLE FOR 3
Junior kicker Trey Tuttle proved his mettle again Saturday, booting three field goals and missing one (from 50 yards) in the three-point win, including the game-winner from 32 yards with 31 seconds left.
Tuttle is 18 of 21 this season, which is sixth nationally in field goal percentage. At 77.8%, Tuttle is WSU's career leader in field goal percentage. His 56 field goals are second in program history for a career, 11 behind Scott Shield's 67.
TURNOVERS, RED ZONE
WSU suffered a rare loss in the turnover battle against North Dakota, losing two and gaining one. At plus-13 for the season, the Wildcats are now second nationally in turnover margin.
While the Weber State offense has sputtered some just outside the red zone, once inside the 20 the Wildcats usually convert. WSU has scored on 34 of 37 red zone trips (seventh nationally), including 24 touchdowns.
SMITH HITS 1,000
Junior running back Kevin Smith Jr. became the 31st player in WSU history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards after carrying 25 times for 104 yards against North Dakota, taking him to 1,070 total yards.