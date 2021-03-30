Weber State football senior receiver Rashid Shaheed was named Big Sky Conference special teams player of the week after returning a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in Saturday's 28-23 win over Northern Arizona.
Shaheed returned the opening kickoff of the second half to help put WSU up 22-10. It was his fifth career kickoff return for a touchdown, which now puts Shaheed alone as the school record-holder for kick return TDs and tied for the Big Sky record.
The FCS record for such returns is six. Shaheed also hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass in the win.
CAL POLY OPTS OUT
After suffering to an 0-3 start, including losses of 49 and 52 points, Cal Poly announced it had opted out of the remainder of the spring 2021 football season. That means Weber State loses one of its six games to cancellation; WSU was originally scheduled to play at Cal Poly on March 6, a game that was later postponed to April 17 but will now no longer be played.
Cal Poly cited a rash of injuries and said it could field only 49 healthy players this week, which is below the Big Sky's threshold to play a game.
The Big Sky said in a statement it "supports" Cal Poly's decision and that it is deciding how to classify their three canceled games — in other words, if they will be considered forfeits or simply no-contests.
"At this time, no other adjustments will be made to the Big Sky schedule," the statement reads.
WSU STAYS PUT IN THE POLLS
Weber State remained at No. 2 in the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 3 in the STATS FCS Top 25 after winning Saturday on a Hail Mary as time expired.
James Madison is still No. 1 in both polls, garnering all 23 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll and 31 of 40 first-place votes in the STATS poll. North Dakota State is No. 2 in the STATS poll, where WSU has one first-place vote.
In the Big Sky, Eastern Washington (3-1) is at No. 9 in the STATS poll and UC Davis (3-1) is No. 11. Those two teams are scheduled to face off this week. Idaho (2-1) is No. 24.
HILL HITS 50
WSU football coach Jay Hill reached 50 career wins with Saturday's victory. He is 50-30 in six-plus seasons, including 37-14 in Big Sky play.
It was Weber State's 10th straight home win, tied for a school record, and the Wildcats have won 19 of their last 20 at home.
HOME STREAKS
Football's 10-game home winning streak is one of four active double-digit runs for Weber State sports that play one-versus-one team competition.
Volleyball, which went 8-0 at home this season, is on a 14-match home win streak at Swenson Gym.
With three wins this weekend, softball has now won 12 straight at Wildcat Softball Field, and men's basketball has 11 straight wins at the Dee Events Center after going 11-0 at home in the 2020-21 season.
SOFTBALL SWEEPS
Weber State softball's three wins over Saturday and Sunday came against Idaho State to open the Wildcats' Big Sky Conference schedule and finally complete the first games at Wildcat Softball Field in 23 months.
WSU (12-11, 3-0 Big Sky) defeated the Bengals 8-6, 19-0 and 7-1.
In Game 1, Faith Hoe hit a three-run homer, Mariah Ramirez and Mia Rushton each tripled in a run and WSU made an 8-1 lead hold. Ramirez got the win in the circle, going 5 1/3 innings, before Kate Donaldson pitched 1 2/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless ball.
In Game 2, Faith Hoe, Lauren Hoe and Abigail Sagert all homered, Mia Rushton and Katelyn Whiting tripled, and WSU won in five innings. Whiting and Chloe Camarero each drove in three runs. Donaldson threw all five innings for the win. For the day, she threw 6 2/3 scoreless with four hits and no walks.
In Game 3, six players drove in one run each, Camarero tripled and Amanda Sink threw a complete game in the circle for WSU, giving up six hits, one run, striking out six and walking six.
Weber State has added a home doubleheader against Colorado State on April 3, then hosts Utah Valley on April 6 before resuming conference play with three games at Sacramento State on April 9-10.
SOCCER SPLITS
WSU soccer (2-3-1, 1-2 Big Sky) played its first home matches of the season, splitting a pair of 1-0 games against Southern Utah.
Yira Yoggerst scored in the 36th minute Friday in the 1-0 win. The Wildcats fell to 1-2 in Big Sky play with a 1-0 loss Sunday.
The Wildcats play two at Idaho State on April 2 and 4, then finish the regular season April 9 and 11 by hosting Northern Colorado. WSU must finish in the top two of its division, a format only for this pandemic-effected season, to qualify for the four-team conference tournament which WSU is hosting April 15-17.