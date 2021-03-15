Weber State senior athlete Summer Allen made school history Monday at the NCAA Cross Country Championships hosted by Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Allen finished seventh in the women's 6,000-meter race with a time of 20:23.3, good for All-American status and the best national finish by a runner in Weber State history.
It's Allen's second appearance at a national meet after her first in 2013 as a freshman. After serving a mission, getting married and taking time off for having a baby, Allen returned to the national stage to accomplish history Monday.
BYU ran away the women's team national championship.
Northern Arizona won the men's team championship and BYU's Conner Mantz took the individual title with a time of 29:26.1 in the 10,000-meter race. Weber State's Taylor Dillon was 137th with a time of 32:04.3. Southern Utah took ninth as a team.
VOLLEYBALL EYES TITLE
WSU women's volleyball is poised to win its first ever Big Sky Conference regular-season championship after a two-match sweep at Idaho State over the weekend.
In Saturday's 25-15, 25-9, 26-24 victory, Rylin Adams had 15 kills, and Dani Nay totaled 11 kills, 10 digs and three blocks.
Adams led again Sunday — a 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 win — with 20 kills and 16 digs. Sam Schiess added 12 kills and five blocks.
Weber State is 13-1 in the conference-only schedule that was postponed from the fall. It ends the regular-season with two matches against second-place Montana State (10-2) at home on Saturday and Sunday. One win would deliver the regular-season title to the Wildcats. In the event of two losses, WSU can finish no worse than second.
FOOTBALL 3RD, MORTENSEN POW
By one total poll point, Weber State football (2-0) slipped to No. 3 in this week's STATS FCS Top 25 after an 18-13 victory over No. 21 UC Davis.
The Wildcats got two first-place votes and 943 points overall. Surging North Dakota, with 10 first-place votes, finished with 944 points to come in at No. 2, and James Madison remained at No. 1.
Senior linebacker Conner Mortensen was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the week after 11 total tackles against UC Davis, including 3.5 for loss, and one pass breakup.
SOCCER DROPS CONFERENCE OPENER
WSU women's soccer started Big Sky play with a frustrating weekend. An originally scheduled two-game series at Northern Arizona saw the first game canceled Saturday due to poor weather, then the Wildcats dropped Sunday's match 1-0. NAU scored in the 47th minute by putting in a goal off the post.
WSU has a week off before hosting its first home games of the season, a pair of matches against Southern Utah on March 26 and 28.
SOFTBALL CANCELED
Weber State softball (6-8) did not play over the weekend after a scheduled tournament at Dixie State was canceled due to weather.
The Wildcats resume play with five road games this week: a doubleheader at Utah Valley on Wednesday, and a three-game series at Dixie State scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
WSU is set to make its home-field debut on March 23 against Utah State before opening Big Sky play with a three-game series hosting Idaho State that weekend.