The anticipated matchup of top-10 teams is on for this weekend as both Weber State and Northern Iowa remain highly ranked in the latest set of FCS polls.
Weber State rose to No. 5 in the STATS FCS Poll during its bye week, mostly due to previous No. 5 Towson taking a loss. The 1-2 Wildcats will be playing only their second game against an FCS team this week.
Northern Iowa remained at No. 9 after a surprisingly narrow 13-6 home win over Idaho State. The Panthers are 2-1, with wins over Southern Utah and ISU, and an overtime loss to Iowa State.
The game is WSU's official celebration of its 100th season of football. The Wildcats will wear all-purple uniforms with the Go W helmet decal and WSU will give out 3,000 T-shirts in a "Purple Out" game.
INJURY UPDATE
Jake Constantine continues to rehab from a knee procedure two weeks ago. The junior quarterback practiced Tuesday and is "day to day" and "probable" to play this week, head coach Jay Hill said.
While Constantine isn't 100% as of Tuesday, Hill equated the situation to that of sophomore cornerback Marque Collins, who had his knee scoped prior to the season and missed the season opener before returning.
"One day he felt bad, the next day it was like nothing happened," Hill said. "There’s going to be a day where (Constantine) breaks through and looks really good. At his position, we need him out there managing the offense and I don’t think he’s far from that."
AROUND THE BIG SKY
The Big Sky maintained its presence in the Top 25, though the names shifted a bit. UC Davis remained at No. 4 by losing 27-16 to No. 1 North Dakota State in a game it had a chance to lead late before throwing a goal-line interception.
Montana State rose to No. 7 after shellacking Norfolk State 56-21. Montana is up to No. 18 after beating Monmouth 47-27.
Eastern Washington fell to No. 21 after being down 28-0 at halftime to Idaho in a game it lost 35-27. The scheduled non-conference matchup was the biggest surprise around the conference. EWU is 1-3 with a win over a non-Division I opponent and an 0-2 mark against FCS foes.
BIG SKY SCHEDULE BEGINS
Weber State's matchup against Northern Iowa is the only non-conference game on the slate as the rest of the Big Sky begins conference play Saturday.
The most intriguing matchup is in California, where No. 18 Montana (3-1) visits No. 4 UC Davis (2-2).
The rest of the schedule: Northern Arizona (2-2) is at No. 7 Montana State (3-1), Idaho (2-2) is at Northern Colorado (0-4), North Dakota (2-1) is at No. 21 Eastern Washington (1-3), Portland State (2-2) is at Idaho State (1-2), and Cal Poly (1-2) is at Southern Utah (1-3). Sacramento State (2-2) is off.