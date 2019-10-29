OGDEN — Junior kicker Trey Tuttle continues to have a positive impact for Weber State football and has been honored for his role in the Wildcats' most recent win.
Tuttle was named the Big Sky Conference's special teams player of the week after scoring half of his teams points in a 36-20 road win over No. 22 UC Davis.
Tuttle was 5 of 5 on field goals in the win, including several that helped extend a lead despite WSU's offense spinning its wheels a bit in the first half. He connected from 39 yards, twice from 38, from 27 and 20 in the game. His three extra-point kicks gave him 18 total points.
The performance is the first time a kicker has made five field goals in an FCS game this season and ties a school record for field goals in a game. Scott Shields made five in a 1997 game against Northern Arizona.
Tuttle is 15 of 17 on field goals this season, including a long of 52 yards.
MOVING UP TO NO. 3
Poll voters rewarded Weber State with a new ranking after four straight weeks at No. 4. The Wildcats moved up to No. 3 in both the STATS FCS and Coaches polls this week, helped by South Dakota State losing to North Dakota State.
That ties WSU's highest-ever ranking, a spot the Wildcats held for three weeks to end the 2018 regular season.
WSU (6-2, 4-0 Big Sky) has been ranked for 39 straight weeks, including 17 straight in the top 10.
In the STATS Top 25, Sacramento State (6-2, 4-0) moved up one spot to No. 6 after beating Cal Poly 38-14, setting up a big showdown between the Wildcats and Hornets this weekend.
Montana (6-2, 3-1) beat Eastern Washington 34-17 and moved up to No. 8. Montana State (5-3, 2-2) fell to No. 14 after losing 16-12 at North Dakota.
North Dakota (5-3), who Weber State plays in two weeks at home, moved into the rankings at No. 24. Previous WSU opponent Northern Iowa (whom WSU defeated 29-17) is now ranked No. 9.
TURNOVERS, RED ZONE
Weber State continues to rank high nationally in turnover margin after going plus-two in Saturday's win at UC Davis. WSU picked off UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier once, and forced and recovered two fumbles, while throwing one interception.
That moved Weber State to plus-12 on the season, which is currently third nationally.
Another place where WSU excels: red-zone offense. The Wildcats are ranked fifth nationally in red-zone scoring. WSU has scored on 26 of 28 trips, a mark that includes 19 touchdowns (14 rushing, five passing) and seven field goals.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Results for unranked Big Sky teams included a continued, strong trend in the conference of home-team dominance. Southern Utah (2-7, 1-4) hosted Idaho State (3-5, 2-3) and blasted the Bengals 59-34. Northern Arizona (4-4, 2-2) picked up a home win with a last-second field goal, beating Portland State (5-4, 3-2) by a score of 31-29.