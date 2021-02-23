Weber State volleyball turned in a pair of stunning results, for different reasons, in a two-match road sweep at Northern Colorado on Saturday and Sunday to remain unbeaten this season.
Northern Colorado entered this season as unanimous of a favorite as possible from the preseason coaches poll released in July 2020, receiving 10 of 11 first-place votes in a poll that does not allow coaches to vote their own teams No. 1.
WSU entered the weekend at 6-0 and UNCo at 7-1, a heavyweight matchup at the top of the league table.
Weber State won Saturday's match in four sets, a 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 decision over the heavy favorites. Dani Nay had 21 kills, Caroline Clark totaled nine blocks, Ashlyn Power had 42 assists and Makayla Sorensen added 18 digs.
In Sunday's match, WSU lost two sets for the first time in any match this season, and by relatively large margins, then stunningly won the final three sets to claim the match: 18-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-12. Rylin Adams totaled 21 kills, 16 digs and two blocks to lead the Wildcats. Power had 50 assists.
WSU (8-0) next hosts Sacramento State (5-3) on Friday and Saturday.
SOFTBALL GETS 2 IN VEGAS
Weber State softball went 2-3 at the UNLV Tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend, claiming a pair of wins over Cal Baptist and suffering a late defeat against Utah.
WSU faced Utah to start the weekend and took a 3-1 lead on Lauren Hoe's two-run homer in the second and her RBI single in the fifth. But Utah scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh to win 4-3. Kate Donaldson gave up one run and four hits in a start of 5 2/3 innings.
Lauren Hoe hit a three-run homer in the third to key a 6-1 win over Cal Baptist on Saturday. Donaldson pitched a complete-game, striking out eight, walking zero and spreading seven hits.
Katelyn Whiting and McKell McCuiston each drove in two runs in a 5-1 win Sunday over CBU. Mariah Ramirez got the win in a four-inning start, striking out four, and Donaldson struck out three in three hitless, scoreless relief innings.
WSU lost twice to UNLV bye scores of 5-0 and 4-2.
WSU next plays four games Feb. 26-28 in the first of two tournaments it will play at Dixie State.
SOCCER FALLS IN BOULDER
Weber State women's soccer fell 1-0 to Colorado in a road match played Saturday.
Each team had eight shots and WSU led with six on goal. But Hannah Sharts punched in a goal in the 44th minute to lift Colorado to the win.
WSU has one draw and one loss against Pac-12 opponents so far in the regular season. The Wildcats next face Westminster College on March 7, then conference play opens the weekend of March 12.
WOMEN'S HOOPS 0-17
WSU women's basketball lost twice on the road to Northern Arizona over the weekend, falling to 0-17 overall and 0-14 in the Big Sky.
In Thursday's 82-70 loss, the Wildcats led 34-32 at halftime before losing touch in the second half. Daryn Hickok led WSU with 22 points.
In Saturday's 85-68 loss, WSU fought for an 18-16 score after the first quarter but was outpaced from there. Hickok led with 18 points, and Jadyn Matthews added 13 points and 14 rebounds.