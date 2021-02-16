Weber State volleyball improved to 6-0 over the weekend with a dominant pair of 3-0 victories over Southern Utah at Swenson Gym.
In Friday's match — a 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 drubbing — WSU racked up 10 aces, led by five from Rylin Adams. Dani Nay piled up 15 kills with three aces, Sam Schiess and Caroline Clark each had four blocks, and Ashlyn Power had 27 assists.
WSU won Saturday's match in nearly as dominant a fashion, 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. Of 17 aces, Nay had six and Clark had four. Nay added 17 kills, Adams had 12 kills, and Power passed 22 assists.
WSU has lost only three sets through six matches this season. The Wildcats next travel to Northern Colorado (6-1) for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader.
SOFTBALL OPENS IN PHOENIX
After a rough first day, Weber State softball regrouped for a pair of wins at the Grand Canyon Kickoff in Phoenix to open its 2021 campaign.
Friday, WSU dropped games to Oregon (9-0) and host GCU (8-2).
Saturday, the Wildcats grabbed a 9-5 morning win over Montana. Mariah Ramirez got the win in the circle, throwing the final four innings, giving up three runs, five hits, striking out two and walking zero.
Montana took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth before Noelle Foster and Ashlyn Visser hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the frame, and Katelyn Whiting hit an RBI double in the sixth for the final margin. Foster also homered in the fourth. McKell McCuiston totaled three RBIs and Mia Rushton hit 3 for 4 from the leadoff spot.
After an 8-0 loss to Oregon on Saturday, Weber State got a 6-2 win over Grand Canyon on Sunday. Saree-Ann Kekahuna drove in three runs as WSU built a 6-0 lead. Ramirez had two hits, including an RBI double in the fifth, while also winning in the circle by pitching 6 2/3 runs of five-hit ball.
WSU next plays Utah, UNLV and Cal Baptist across five games at the UNLV Tournament on Feb. 19-21 in Las Vegas. The Wildcats make their home debut on March 16.
SOCCER KICKS OFF WITH DRAW
After a pair of exhibition losses, Weber State women's soccer officially began its 2021 season, postponed from fall 2020, by earning a 1-1 draw with the University of Utah in a game played Sunday at RSL's training center in Herriman.
Roy's Taylor Scadlock punched in Weber State's goal in the 23rd minute. Utah's Haley Farrar scored early in the second half and the teams played two periods of scoreless extra time.
The Wildcats play at Colorado (Feb. 20) and against Westminster in Herriman (March 7) before opening Big Sky play on March 12 and 14 at Northern Arizona.
FOOTBALL ON TV, KICK TIMES
WSU football announced TV plans and kickoff times for its six-game regular season that begins next week.
Home games will air in Utah on KJZZ TV, as well as stream on WSU's Pluto TV channel 1054, and kick off at 1 p.m. Details about fan attendance and tickets will be announced soon, WSU said in a statement. The Wildcats first play at home on March 13.
All games will air with a radio call on 103.1 FM. Road games stream on the home team's respective Pluto TV channels, between 1050-1065.
Feb. 27: at Idaho State, 4 p.m.
March 6: at Cal Poly, 1 p.m.
March 13: vs. UC Davis, 1 p.m.
March 27: vs. N. Arizona, 1 p.m.
April 3: at Southern Utah, 2 p.m.
April 10: vs. Idaho State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S HOOPS MISSES 1ST WIN
Weber State women's basketball fell to 0-15 with a pair of home losses to Montana.
After a 61-46 defeat Thursday, the Wildcats missed a shot to tally their first win Saturday. WSU rallied from a 39-22 halftime deficit and led by as many as three points in the fourth quarter. WSU took a 57-56 lead with 2:16 left but didn't score again and lost 58-57.
Aloma Solovi and Kori Pentzer each scored 11 points for WSU. Jadyn Matthews totaled 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Dominique Williams added 10 points.