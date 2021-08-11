The reigning Big Sky Conference volleyball champs have returned to official practices.
Weber State women's volleyball, returning everyone from its spring 2021 squad that was the best team in program history, took the floor Tuesday at Swenson Gym ahead of its fall campaign.
WSU shows a purple-and-white scrimmage scheduled for Aug. 23 ahead of its season-opening weekend. The Wildcats open the season Friday, Aug. 27, hosting Seton Hall of the Big East. WSU hosts North Dakota the next morning, then plays a road match at Utah State that Saturday night.
Anchored by seniors Rylin Adams, the reigning conference player of the year, Sam Schiess and Ashlyn Power, the Wildcats went 19-2 last season, including a 15-1 conference mark and a win over Bowling Green in the NCAA Tournament, the program's first-ever such win.
Sophomores Dani Nay and Emma Mangum also return for their third seasons of college volleyball. WSU added five new players in the summer: four freshman, and sophomore middle blocker Kess Krutisnger, a transfer from Southern Mississsippi.
Preseason Big Sky polls are yet to be released, but WSU stands to be the near-unanimous favorite for the upcoming season (aside from at least one vote, as coaches cannot vote their own teams No. 1).
SOCCER PICKED 6TH
Weber State women's soccer was voted sixth in the Big Sky's preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.
The Wildcats, who went 4-3-3 in the shortened spring season, and 3-2-2 in conference play, were tied at No. 6 with Eastern Washington in the poll — though the 'Cats did receive one first-place vote.
Northern Arizona, with two first-place votes, edged Montana, with four first-place votes, for the top spot.
The young soccer squad opens the fall 2021 season this Saturday with a 7 p.m. road match at western power BYU. The Wildcats begin their home slate Aug. 26 hosting Utah Valley to open a set of three-straight home matches, including Utah State (Aug. 29) and Dixie State (Sept. 5).
FOOTBALL BACK ON AT UNI
FB Schedules, a college football schedule database and news site, reported Wednesday that Northern Iowa has rescheduled its previously canceled home game against Weber State for the 2023 season.
WSU was set to travel to Northern Iowa in September 2020 before the FCS season was postponed to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and most conferences played only conference games.
Per a contract amendment, FB Schedules says Weber State will travel to Cedar Falls on Sept. 9, 2023.
The first game of the series, played in Ogden, was a 29-17 win for Weber State in the 2019 season.
WSU's 2022 nonconference schedule is set with road games at Utah State and James Madison, and a home matchup against Dixie State. In 2023, road games at Utah and Northern Iowa are now set, with a likely home game still to come.