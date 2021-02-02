Weber State volleyball moved to 4-0 in Big Sky play with a two-match sweep on the road Sunday and Monday at Montana.
Sunday's convincing win came by scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-15. Dani Nay led with 12 kills, Sam Schiess and Riley Weinert had four blocks, and Ashlyn Power added 29 assists and 10 digs.
Monday, Rylin Adams racked up 24 kills and 17 digs in a four-set win: 25-21, 25-14, 16-25, 28-26. Caroline Clark totaled four aces and five blocks. Power had 40 assists.
The Wildcats play two home matches against Southern Utah at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, which will stream live on Pluto TV channel 1054.
SOFTBALL VOTED NO. 1
WSU softball was voted by Big Sky coaches as preseason No. 1 for the 2021 season, the conference announced Tuesday. WSU garnered five of seven first-place votes in the poll.
"It's an honor to be selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big Sky Softball Championship," WSu head coach Mary Kay Amicone said in a statement. "We have really missed playing the game we love and are looking forward to this unprecedented 2021 softball season. We appreciate the opportunity to compete and learn as we progress toward the championship in May."
Weber State has won at least a share of the conference title every season since 2016. The Wildcats were 10-14 in nonconference play in 2020 when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic just before conference play.
WSU softball begins the 2021 season in Phoenix at the Grand Canyon Kickoff, where it will face Oregon and Grand Canyon twice, and Montana once, from Feb. 12-14.
ALLEN GETS NATIONAL HONOR
Weber State runner Summer Allen was named the women's athlete of the week from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association — the first time any WSU runner has received such a national honor.
Allen was victorious at the Dixie State Cross Country Invitational. She won the invitational by 19 seconds, racing to a time of 20:24.1 in the 6K course at the Sand Hollow Golf Course.
WOMEN'S HOOPS SWEPT
Weber State women's basketball (0-11, 0-8 Big Sky) lost a pair of home games to Idaho (9-5, 8-2) over the weekend.
In Game 1 on Friday, Idaho led throughout in a 76-53 decision. Jadyn Matthews led WSU in scoring with 13 points. Daryn Hickok totaled nine points and seven rebounds.
In Game 2 on Saturday, WSU led 17-12 after the first quarter but Idaho's 23-13 third-quarter advantage was the decider.
Aloma Solovi scored a career-high 14 points for WSU. Matthews added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Shianne Johnson scored 10 points.
LI GETS TOP TENNIS NOD
Weber State junior Bo-Han Li was named the Big Sky's men's tennis player of the week for his role in two Wildcats' team wins last week.
From the No. 4 singles spot, Li won all three of his matches against opponents from Montana, New Mexico State and UNLV. He and Michael Van Schoor also won two matches from No. 2 doubles.