Weber State football remains ranked No. 4 nationally after a 29-14 win over Southern Utah, moving WSU to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky.
The STATS FCS Top 25 released Monday remained static at the top with No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 2 James Madison and No. 3 South Dakota State all winning Saturday.
Behind Weber State, however, came a shake up. Montana moved up to No. 5 after Sacramento State blasted No. 6 Montana State 34-21 and No. 5 Villanova lost.
Montana State fell to No. 12 and Sac State rocketed from unranked to No. 15.
TURNOVER PROWESS
It didn't happen as quickly as last season, but Weber State has again built one of the country's best turnover margins through six games.
WSU picked off Southern Utah quarterback Chris Helbig four times to take its team takeaway total to 15 on the season. WSU has lost only five turnovers in six games, creating a plus-10 turnover margin, good for second nationally.
Weber State has forced and recovered eight fumbles, and intercepted seven passes, this season, while throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles.
SCORING DEFENSE
Weber State leads the Big Sky and is 11th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 19.2 points per game. Among teams in the top 11 nationally, Weber is the only one to have played two FBS opponents; several teams ahead of WSU have played one and some have played none. WSU also has not played a non-Division I opponent while a handful of teams ahead of it have.
Additionally, two teams in the top 10 are in the Ivy League, which begins play two weeks later than the rest of FCS.
RED ZONE DEFENSE
Once opponents enter the red zone, WSU has allowed the third fewest touchdowns nationally. Opponents are 13 of 18 in the red zone against Weber State but only five of those scores are touchdowns. Southern Utah was 0 of 2 in the red zone last week.
HILL HITS 40
Weber State's win over SUU was head coach Jay Hill's 40th at Weber State. In his sixth season, Hill's overall record is 40-28, including a 38-18 mark in the last five seasons.
Since 2016, Hill has coached the Wildcats to a record of 27-4 in games played against opponents from the Big Sky.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Elsewhere around the conference, Idaho State wiped the floor with North Dakota in a 55-20 home win. Eastern Washington battered lowly Northern Colorado 54-21, Portland State shut out Idaho 24-0, and UC Davis topped Cal Poly 48-24.