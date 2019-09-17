After three games, Weber State football has entered its lone bye week of the regular season before hosting Northern Iowa on Sept. 28.
WSU is 1-2 with two road losses to FBS teams but remains ranked No. 6 in this week's STATS FCS Top 25 after a 19-13 loss to Nevada.
Northern Iowa (1-1) is ranked No. 9 after taking Iowa State to overtime in a loss and blasting Southern Utah. UNI was off last week and is now preparing to host Idaho State. With a likely UNI win, the Panthers would travel to Ogden in what would be a matchup of two top-10 teams.
INJURY UPDATE
Junior quarterback Jake Constantine did not play Saturday at Nevada after suffering a knee injury Sept. 7 against Cal Poly and undergoing a procedure Thursday.
WSU head coach Jay Hill said the goal is for Constantine to return to play against Northern Iowa thanks to this week's bye.
"He had a minor scope, they went and cleaned some stuff out and polished it up, I guess you could say," Hill said after practice Tuesday. "He’s walking fine right now, the swelling’s going down. He threw a couple balls today.
"If we don’t have him for this game, for sure the next."
Through nearly two games this season, Constantine threw 38 of 54 (70.4% completion) for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sophomore Kaden Jenks is 11 of 28 (39.3%) in nearly two games for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
DEFENSIVE EFFORTS
Weber State's two losses against FBS opponents looked entirely different in process but were fairly similar in results: both were six-point losses and the two opponents — San Diego State (6-0) and Nevada (19-13) — combined for just one touchdown.
When considering points scored by opposing offenses (removing the fumbled punt attempt against Cal Poly that was recovered for a touchdown), the Wildcats' defense has allowed 42 points in their first three games, good for an average of 14 points per contest.
TREY FOR THREE
After not getting a field goal opportunity in Week 1, junior kicker Trey Tuttle has gone 2 of 2 in each of the last two contests. He's connected on field goals of 47, 43, 43 and 30 yards this season.
Tuttle posted one of the best placekicking seasons in program history as a freshman, going 19 of 22, before kicking 19 of 29 last season.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
The game of the week at the FCS level was No. 4 Eastern Washington at No. 17 Jacksonville State. Eric Barriere threw for 294 yards and five touchdowns, and Antoine Custer rushed for 184 yards, but Jacksonville State won 49-45. EWU went up 28-7 after the first quarter but JSU won the fourth quarter 21-0.
That caused some shakeup in the Top 25. UC Davis leads the Big Sky at No. 4, Weber is at No. 6, and Montana State is No. 8 after grinding to a 23-14 win at Western Illinois.
Eastern Washington fell to No. 11 and Montana moved up to No. 19. after a 35-3 loss at Oregon.
Southern Utah got in the win column by outlasting woeful Stephen F. Austin, who lost by 11 to a Division II team the week before, in a 45-38 overtime decision. SUU's otherwise tough slate takes the T-Birds to No. 3 South Dakota State. SUU will have played two top-10 FCS teams and an FBS team through the first four weeks.
Elsewhere, Sacramento State followed up its strong performance in a 19-7 loss at Arizona State by beating Northern Colorado 50-0. The Hornets may be better than expected.