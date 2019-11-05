Even while missing a couple turnover opportunities in Saturday's dominant win at Sacramento State, Weber State football still climbed to a tie for first nationally in turnover margin.
The Wildcats took two turnovers from the Hornets, both interceptions by freshman Ja'Kobe Harris. He picked off Sac State quarterback Jake Dunniway on consecutive passes on either side of halftime.
Jared Schiess forced a fumble that was not a turnover because a Sac State lineman fell on the ball in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Preston Smith delivered a blow to Hornets running back Elijah Dotson that dislodged the ball, which went out of bounds.
WSU did not turn the ball over during the game, giving it a plus-two margin for the game. Weber's turnover margin for the season is now plus-14 (22 takeaways, eight turnovers), tied for first at the FCS level with Incarnate Word.
Weber State is fifth nationally in fewest turnovers lost. The Wildcats have played turnover-free in three of their nine games.
DAVIS CLIMBS RUSHING LADDER
Sophomore running back Josh Davis bookended Saturday's 36-17 road win with big runs. He ripped a 41-yarder during the game's opening touchdown drive and ran for a 24-yard touchdown to put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Davis finished with 177 rushing yards, bringing his season total to 867 yards. His career total moved to 2,229 yards, pushing him from 10th all-time in career rushing yards to sixth. He's 70 yards from moving into fifth place.
Kris Jackson added two rushing touchdowns to Davis' one Saturday. Jackson now has 10 on the season and Davis nine. Weber State has 24 rushing TDs as a team, ninth-most nationally.
ABOUT THAT SCHEDULE
Weber State now has two wins against teams currently ranked in the top 10 after defeating Sacramento State. The Wildcats beat No. 5 Northern Iowa 29-17 in September and Sacramento State is now No. 8 after losing to the Wildcats last week.
UC Davis was ranked when WSU beat the Aggies, and North Dakota travels to Ogden this week as the No. 22 ranked team.
Next week, WSU travels to No. 6 Montana. Add that to having played two FBS opponents and zero non-Division I opponents, and WSU has the second-toughest schedule in the country to this point, according to CFB statistician Kenneth Massey.
Montana State, who is not on Weber's schedule this season, checks in at No. 12 in this week's poll.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Saturday's results in the Big Sky finished as follows:
No. 12 Montana State 42, Southern Utah 7
Eastern Washington 66, Northern Arizona 38
Northern Colorado 26, Idaho State 20
Idaho 21, Cal Poly 9
No. 6 Montana 38, Portland State 23