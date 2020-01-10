Weber State women's basketball overcame 21 turnovers and outlasted Northern Colorado 65-60 to pick up its first conference win Thursday night in Greeley, Colorado.
Kayla Watkins scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who won the fourth quarter 19-14 to claim the victory.
The game was tied 17-17 after the first quarter and 46-46 after three quarters, totaling a wild eight ties and 17 lead changes.
Liz Graves totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds for Weber State (3-10, 1-3 Big Sky), including three 3-pointers. Kori Pentzer scored 12 points on 2-of-2 shooting from deep, adding six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Freshman Jadyn Matthews added 10 points in a team-high 34 minutes.
The WSU women host Sacramento State at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Dee Events Center.
FOOTBALL ADDS GAME WITH USU
Weber State football added a game with Utah State for the 2022 season, the two schools announced Friday. That game will come in Week 2 of the season on Sept. 10 in Logan.
The two teams have not met since 2016, having played 16 times with Utah State holding an all-time advantage of 15-1 in the series.
The agreement now completes Weber State's football schedules for the next three seasons, playing three nonconference foes in each campaign and precluding the possibility of playing non-Division I opponents for the next three years.
The following are scheduled nonconference games for upcoming seasons.
2020: at Wyoming, at Northern Iowa, vs. Dixie State
2021: at Utah, at Dixie State, vs. James Madison
2022: at James Madison, at Utah State, vs. Dixie State
2023: at Utah
2024: at Washington
Weber State follows its three consecutive Big Sky championships by opening the 2020 season at Wyoming on Sept. 5. The Wildcats play UC Davis, Dixie State, Montana State, Portland State and Northern Colorado at home, while traveling to play Wyoming, Northern Iowa, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, Idaho State and Southern Utah on the road.
WILLIAMS, RODRIGUEZ GET INVITES
Outgoing Weber State football defensive ends Jonah Williams and Adam Rodriguez each received invitations this week to postseason All-Star-type games meant to showcase players in front of NFL scouts.
Williams was invited to the NFL Players Association's Collegiate Bowl, a senior showcase on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Rose Bowl. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. MST and will air on the NFL Network.
Williams is expected to play in front of about 200 NFL personnel from all 32 NFL teams. He'll compete with the American Team coached by former Raiders and Browns head coach Hue Jackson.
Williams was the Big Sky defensive MVP in 2019 and gained many All-American nods during his career. He graduated in December with a business degree.
He's the third WSU player in the last four years to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after Iosua Opeta (2019, now rostered with the Eagles) and Tre'von Johnson (2017, now with the Chargers).
Rodriguez accepted an invitation to the 2020 Hula Bowl, a collegiate All-Star game with players from all levels to be played Sunday, Jan. 26, in Hawaii. That game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. MST and will air on CBS Sports Network.
Rodriguez recorded 10.5 sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown in his 2019 senior season at Weber State.