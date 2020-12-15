Weber State women's basketball will go more than three weeks without playing a game after the Wildcats' conference-opening series against Portland State this weekend was canceled Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 cases on WSU's team.
WSU was scheduled to host PSU on Friday and Sunday. The Wildcats' nonconference game against Pacific originally scheduled for Tuesday was also canceled, due to travel concerns at Pacific, and the teams agreed to play the contest next season.
The next scheduled game for Weber State (0-3) comes after the holiday break, hosting Idaho State on Dec. 31. The Wildcats last played Dec. 6, an 84-58 loss at Boise State.
TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR BYU GAME
The Utah Jazz will allow a limited number of fans to attend the Weber State vs. BYU men's basketball game scheduled for Dec. 23 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Tickets are available at weberstatetickets.com under the "Away Basketball" listing. In what appears to be consistent with plans to allow up to 1,500 fans in only the lower bowl for Jazz games, only lower-bowl tickets are available. Online pricing currently shows tickets at $55 apiece. Tickets must be ordered by Friday.
The game is scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. and will air on BYUtv.
EARLY SIGNING DAY
Football's early signing day arrives Wednesday. While many schools are busy during the early signing period, which is Dec. 16-18 this year for the 2021 class, Weber State has typically been quiet since the early period was instituted.
But a handful of Utah high school seniors have recently made commitments to Weber State public, indicating at least some players will sign as soon as Wednesday. One of those is Noah Kjar, the prolific 6-foot Corner Canyon receiver who became Utah's all-time leader in career receptions this year (285), finishing his career second in receiving yards in a season (1,911) and career yards (4,935).
Other preps to recently commit to Weber State football for the 2021 class are Jake Eichorn (Beaver OL, 6-foot-6), Brennon Mangum (Corner Canyon OL, 6-foot-4), and Brayden Perry (Westlake athlete, 6-foot-3).