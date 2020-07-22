The Big Sky Conference has released preseason polls for three sports over the last few days and Weber State is expected to fare well in volleyball and men's cross country, according to coaches in those sports.
In volleyball, Northern Colorado was a clear No. 1 pick with 10 of 11 first-place votes and 100 points. Weber State's rising program received 86 points, tied for second with Northern Arizona. Following WSU and NAU, in order, are Montana State, Sacramento State, Idaho, Portland State, Montana, Southern Utah, Idaho State and Eastern Washington.
The Wildcats went 26-9 last season, including a 13-5 conference mark, and return the 2019 Big Sky Freshman of the Year Dani Nay, who was also a first-team all-conference selection last season. The outside hitter averaged 3.52 kills per set and had a .252 hitting percentage.
Northern Arizona unsurprisingly dominated the voting in both men's and women's cross country, garnering all 11 first-place votes on each side.
Weber State was voted No. 2 on the men's side and No. 3 for the women's side.
First-place votes in women's soccer were scattered but Montana was voted No. 1 with four first-place votes, edging Northern Colorado by one point. Weber State, which went 2-10-5 last season, was voted No. 6 among 10 teams.
Preseason football polls are scheduled to be released Thursday morning.
Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill has said the conference expects to announce decisions about the playing of fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of the month.