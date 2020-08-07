When Weber State University President Brad Mortensen joined Thursday's meeting of the Big Sky presidents council, he knew the group would need to do what nobody wanted.
In the United States, they felt, the battle against the coronavirus pandemic had not gone as well as needed, and factors like testing availability and local restrictions made for extreme complications in successfully putting on a 2020 football season in the fall.
So, as announced Friday morning, the Big Sky presidents voted to postpone the 2020 conference football season to spring 2021. The recommendation to pursue a spring season came from athletic directors in the conference, with presidents holding the decision-making power.
"It was not a meeting I was looking forward to. It seemed pretty obvious what we needed to do, but it wasn’t what I hoped we’d do for our football team, our university and our community," Mortensen told the Standard-Examiner.
"Our athletic director and coach (Jay) Hill were doing everything for Weber State to have a successful and safe fall football season. We really felt like we were in a position to do that at our institution but, at the end of the day, as you look at what’s happening with the virus and the position of all the schools across our conference and what it entails to guarantee everybody’s safety, it became pretty clear — it certainly wasn’t something I ever hoped to do as president, but it's necessary to take the prudent step and prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes and our campuses overall."
Some schools like Idaho are reportedly pursuing fall nonconference games, while Idaho State announced it would not play at all in the fall. It remains to be seen if Weber State attempts to play nonconference games and perhaps grab some needed funding for the athletic department. As of now, WSU is losing a $425,000 paycheck from Wyoming after the Sept. 5 season opener cannot be played as scheduled due to a Mountain West Conference decision.
Mortensen said presidents had discussed the football season for several weeks ahead of Thursday's vote, and he observed the group of presidents resigned to the fact that "this was the decision we needed to make."
He called it a chicken-and-egg scenario in which conferences were waiting for instruction from the Division I Council while the council may have been waiting for conferences to decide themselves — the Big Sky helped put the FCS under the 50% participation limit needed to put on the playoffs after multiple conferences had already pulled out of the fall season. So with fall camps ready to start, the Big Sky felt it needed to act.
"We needed to make a move to postpone our conference schedule to the spring and work hard to encourage the NCAA to move the FCS Championships to the spring, Mortensen said. "There are several schools in the Big Sky, Weber State being at the top of the list in my mind, that have a chance to compete for a national championship. So we want to make sure we keep everybody safe and that our teams have something to play for."
The idea of a spring season is more than a hope and a wish. Mortensen confirmed the conference's assertion in its Friday announcement that the Big Sky intends to bring other conferences along with it to the spring and join forces to get the NCAA to put on a spring playoff.
"We feel like we owe that to our student-athletes to do everything in our power to bring about that spring championship. That will be actively pursued at every level we can find to encourage that," he said. "One of our presidents, Rita Cheng from (Northern Arizona), sits on the Division I Council. So she’ll be in those conversations. The athletic director from Montana sits on the FCS football championship committee. So we feel like we have voices from the Big Sky who will be actively involved in that conversation.
"Assuming that conditions with the virus will allow — that’s the backdrop for everything — we really want to move that to the spring."
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports the model circulating among FCS coaches would be to play eight conference games beginning in early March, then a 16-team playoff would take place and end around Memorial Day.
Mortensen acknowledged other consequences of the decision, namely mental health impacts and what happens to the fall 2021 season.
"The mental health for our student-athletes and coaches can be affected negatively by this decision. We’ve talked at Weber State about how we can support our athletes and coaches during this process when many of them are going to be experiencing the first fall of their lives since they were like 5 years old without football. So that’s a concern," Mortensen explained.
"The other concern is the notion of if we do have a spring season, what do we do to mitigate asking these football players to go through two full seasons in one calendar year if we turn around for the fall 2021 season. So there’s talks on how to mitigate that and keep all aspects of the safety of our student-athletes in mind beyond the immediate, present threat of COVID-19."
Sam Schiess, senior middle blocker for Weber State volleyball, said it helps to have teammates and a husband, football defensive lineman Jared Schiess, to combat the mental health effects.
"Just to be able to vent to someone you feel like is on the same page as you, and who is in the same boat as you, it helps a ton, for sure," Sam Schiess said.
Jared Schiess said the football team is expectedly disappointed — "especially because we have a strong team and have a shot at winning a national championship" — but said he knows the football team will do what is needed to keep the campus and community safe and not exacerbating the spread of the virus and resources needed to fight it.
"The best thing for us as a football team is for people to know that we’re still positive. The situation isn’t ideal but we’re going to make the most of it and, whatever comes next, we’re going to give it our best shot," Jared Schiess said. "We’re going to be positive and look on to the next thing and be ready to go."
For now, other fall sports remain on the same delayed schedule set on July 27 that pushes the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country to Sept. 18, Mortensen said, pending further discussion from the council of presidents. Smaller roster sizes, the ability to monitor and isolate exposure to the virus, and indoor versus outdoor competition are factors to discuss when deciding if some sports can play while others should not.
So Sam Schiess and her volleyball teammates, picked to finish second in the Big Sky this season, still await official word on their fall competition.
"The biggest thing we’ve been stressing as a team is to be prepared. We don’t really know what will come at us but we’ve been staying positive and rolling with the punches, and continuing to work hard so if we do get the opportunity to play games that we’re ready for whatever that looks like," Sam Schiess said. "There’s a lot of unknowns but the one thing we can control is how prepared we are for what might come."
Mortensen said school presidents did not discuss what it needs to look like in the spring for a football season to be played, and that evaluation will take place late in 2020 or early in 2021.
"One of the complicating factors in all this is Big Sky schools are spread across eight states, who are all having different experiences with the virus and different government and health department mandates on how they deal with it, how they’re able to respond," Mortensen said. "One of the presidents shared yesterday that it takes them two weeks to get a test back right now. With the NCAA protocols of having to test within 72 hours of a game, that’s not even feasible.
"Some of the factors will have to deal with those numbers we all look at now, those scoreboards about how many cases there are, seven-day rolling average and all of that, but it’s also going to be what’s our ability to respond and be able to do testing. So if there are changes in terms of being able to do more rapid testing in an affordable way, that in and of itself could have a bigger impact on executing a successful spring season than anything else.
"And of course there are hopes we have a vaccine by then; we’re all hoping for that."
Mortensen's purview includes athletics and everything else at the university. He said the challenge has revealed a resilience that signals a bright future for Weber State.
"I think we’re going to learn things through this that make us a better university where we serve our students and community better after this, and athletics is part of that as well," he said. "I’m very optimistic for the future despite the difficulties we have to live through on a day-to-day basis during a pandemic."