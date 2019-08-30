Weber State released its full men's basketball schedule Friday for the 2019-20 season, which will include a glut of challenging road contests.
Due to changed rotations with in-state schools due to the Beehive Classic, Weber State will face Utah State, Utah Valley and BYU on the road.
The Wildcats will host San Diego as their lone Division I home opponent on the non-conference schedule. The required return trip from Fresno State was delayed to the 2020-21 season due to scheduling conflicts, the school said.
WSU also travels to Florida for the previously announced Gulf Coast Showcase, where it will face Wright State, Murray State or La Salle, and a third team to be determined by tournament results.
After a home exhibition against Western Colorado on Nov. 2, the Wildcats open the season Nov. 8 at Utah State, with the home opener coming in the next game, Nov. 14 against San Diego.
WSU travels to Utah Valley on Dec. 4, plays Utah in the Beehive Classic on Dec. 14, and plays at BYU on Dec. 21.
The Big Sky Conference schedule begins Dec. 28 and 30 with WSU at home, hosting Eastern Washington and Idaho. WSU plays all conference teams twice in the league's 20-game schedule before the conference tournament from March 11-14 in Boise, Idaho.
Below is a rundown of non-conference opponents:
Home: San Diego, West Coast Baptist, Westcliff University, Bethesda
Away: Utah State, Utah Valley, BYU
Neutral: Utah, Wright State, Murray State/La Salle, one TBD