Weber State volleyball is now 2-0 after defeating Eastern Washington 3-1 on Saturday evening following its 3-1 victory Friday.
Saturday's set scores were 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22.
WSU served nine aces, led by three from Kate Standifird. Rylin Adams had 18 kills and 10 digs, Dany Nay 15 kills and 11 digs, and Sam Schiess 10 kills. Makayla Sorensen had 16 digs and Ashlyn Power 11. Power talled 47 assists.
The Wildcats are next scheduled to play two matches at Montana on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
WOMEN'S HOOPS DROPS 2
Weber State women's basketball had its best opportunity to pick up its first win of the season Saturday, taking Southern Utah to two overtimes after battling to a 77-68 loss Thursday.
WSU led 53-49 after three quarters but SUU held the Wildcats to eight points in the fourth to force overtime.
Neither team scored a field goal in the second overtime. Daryn Hickok drove for a foul but made 1 of 2 on her free-throw trip, and SUU led 74-73 with 25 seconds left.
With WSU forced to foul down one with 11 seconds left, Madelyn Eaton made a pair of freebies for a 76-73 SUU lead.
Down three, Weber State took the clock down and attempted a two-point shot in the paint at the buzzer and lost 76-74 after a 1-of-2 free-throw trip.
Hickok and Jadyn Matthews each scored 16 points for WSU (0-9, 0-6 Big Sky). Matthews grabbed 11 rebounds. Shianne Johnson added 10 points.
ALLEN 1ST AT DIXIE XC
Weber State's Summer Allen won the women's 6K cross country race Saturday in the Dixie State Invitational held at Sand Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane.
Allen finished with a time of 20:24.1 in a race that included runners from WSU, Utah State, Utah Valley, Cal Baptist and Dixie State. WSU's Billie Hatch took sixth at 21:02.6.
Christian Allen represented the WSU men at the invitational, finishing sixth in the men's 8K at 23:58.4.
INDOOR TRACK OPENS AT AIR FORCE
The WSU indoor track season got underway Saturday at the Air Force Invitational in Colorado Springs, where athletes from Air Force, BYU, Cal, Colorado State, SUU and WSU competed.
Kate Sorensen was Weber's top performer for either team, taking second in the women's 400 meters at 55.52. She also ran a PR of 8.51 in the 60 meter hurdles, good for third place.
Kapua Pulotu took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 13.95 meters.
Anthony Garcia was the men's top performer, jumping 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches to take second in the high jump. Cyrus Rindlisbacher took third in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.30 and Cade Palmer was fifth in the 60 meters at 7 second flat.
Xakai Harry was sixth in the long jump at 23 feet, 4 inches.
Weber State will host the WSU Indoor Invitational on Jan. 29-30.
TENNIS BEGINS
WSU men's and women's teams also started their seasons Saturday with matches at BYU.
For the men, Sebastian Buxman picked up a win at No. 3 singles, defeating BYU's Mateo Vereau 7-6, 6-4. The No. 1 doubles team of Kris Van Wyk and Bo-Han Li won their match 6-3.