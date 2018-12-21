OGDEN — After three straight losses, the Weber State men's basketball team finishes its non-conference schedule with a Saturday matinee by hosting Delaware State, a team that picked up a confidence-builder earlier this week.
Weber State (5-5) needs to right the ship offensively before Big Sky play begins, struggling out of the gates in losses to Fresno State, Utah State and Utah Valley.
"I didn’t think we were on the same page ... so we had some meetings and did a few things, and the guys responded well this week," head coach Randy Rahe said. "They responded with great effort and realized that wasn’t really who our basketball team was Saturday night ... We didn’t look like a close-knit team out there, we unraveled a little bit. The kids have addressed it really well and I think we’ve had a good week of practice."
The Hornets (3-8) garnered their first win against a Division I opponent Wednesday by beating Delaware 73-71 at the buzzer before making the flight to Utah.
"That was a good win for them in an in-state rivalry game," Rahe said. "So they’re going to come in here feeling really good about themselves and they’ve got some good talent. You can’t look at their record and judge them ... they’ve been on the road most of the time playing against good teams. They’ve got good, senior guards and a couple nice inside guys, and are very athletic."
Delaware State currently holds the honor of being the lowest-rated team in the country according to advanced statistician Ken Pomeroy. That's because, offensively, the Hornets are bottom-five in effective field goal percentage, two-point shooting percentage and having shots blocked.
DSU does shoot a lot of 3-pointers so, if those fall, things could change. Kevin Larkin leads the Hornets at 15.6 points per game and Saleik Edwards adds 13.1.
Defensively, opponents shoot well against Delaware State and carry an average length of possession of 15.7 seconds, ninth-shortest in the country. That means teams usually find good shots quickly against the Hornets, which could spell bad news against Weber State, a team that has one of the shortest offensive possession averages in the country.
"They’ve got the athletes. We need to play good offense anyway," Rahe said. "We just need to play team basketball, play together and get moving more, trust each other a little more. If we do that … we’ll get better shots and that’s what we’ve worked hard on this week."
The game tips off at 2 p.m. Saturday.
