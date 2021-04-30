OGDEN — After being the only bright spot in a game one loss, sophomore catcher Lauren Hoe took a swing Friday evening that ultimately clinched the top spot at this year's Big Sky tournament for Weber State softball.
After twin sister Faith Hoe drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth inning, Lauren Hoe crushed a two-run homer to right field to break a tie and give Weber State a 4-2 win over Portland State at Wildcat Softball Field.
The win improved Weber State to 22-15 overall and 12-2 in the Big Sky. Second-place Southern Utah lost a pair of tough, one-run games to Northern Colorado on Friday and fell to 8-6 in league play.
With four games left in conference play, including Saturday's series finale against Portland State, Weber State is four games in first place and holds the tiebreaker over SUU, thus clinching no less than a share of a fifth consecutive Big Sky Conference regular-season championship and a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament May 13-15 in Ogden.
One win in any of their final four games gives the Wildcats the outright conference title.
After 11 innings without scoring Friday, sophomore Katelyn Whiting broke through for WSU with a one-out, two-RBI double to tie the second game 2-2 in the fifth inning.
Kate Donaldson pitched a complete game for the win, giving up two unearned runs, spreading out 10 hits and striking out six while walking zero.
After concluding the series at noon Saturday with PSU, Weber State ends the regular season May 7-8 at Montana.
PSU 6, WSU 0
Lauren Hoe was the lone bright WSU spot in the first game Friday because Portland State's Olivia Grey nearly threw a perfect game against the 'Cats, striking out seven and walking zero in a complete-game shutout.
Lauren Hoe was Weber State's only baserunner of the game by virtue of a leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Marissa Bruno homered and drove in a run with a double to put PSU up 2-0 through in the fifth. Later in the fifth, Paetynn Lopez hit a bases-loaded double to break the game open.
PSU won seven of its last eight games, including four shutout wins, before WSU won Friday's second game. The Vikings are now 8-9 in league play.