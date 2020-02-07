Four-time defending Big Sky softball regular-season champion Weber State opened its 2020 season with a pair of wins Friday in Phoenix, including a walk-off win over tournament host Grand Canyon in the nightcap.
After Grand Canyon broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the seventh inning, Landi Hawker led off the bottom of the final inning by reaching on an error.
Two pop-ups later, Weber was down to its last out. Faith Hoe drew a walk, Lauren Hoe singled in Hawker, then McKell McCuiston singled in Faith Hoe and the Wildcats were 7-6 winners.
WSU trailed 5-1 until the bottom of the fourth when Katelyn Whiting smacked a bases-loaded, three-RBI double, then Courtney Pestka singled in Whiting to tie the game.
Freshman pitcher Amanda Sink picked up the win, giving up one run and one hit in three innings of middle relief.
WEBER STATE 4, NEW MEXICO 1
Sophomore pitcher Mariah Ramirez held New Mexico to one run in a complete-game effort and WSU won its season opener Friday morning in Phoenix.
Ramirez, a transfer from Chattanooga, worked around nine walks by allowing just two hits and striking out six.
Weber trailed 1-0 after three innings before junior third baseman Chloe Camarero drilled a solo homer to tie the game in the fourth.
In the fifth, Takesha Saltern hit an RBI triple, and Landi Hawker and Noelle Foster followed with RBI singles for the final margin.
Lauren Hoe hit 3 for 3 in the contest.
WSU plays Stanford and Grand Canyon on Saturday, then finishes the tournament facing Stanford again Sunday.