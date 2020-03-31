Weber State softball announced Tuesday the promotion of assistant coach Kristin Delahoussaye to associate head coach.
Delahoussaye has coached for three seasons with Weber State. She's primarily worked as a hitting coach and outfielders coach.
"Coach House is very deserving of this recognition. She has been an outstanding asset to our program for the past three seasons," head coach Mary Kay Amicone said in a statement from the school.
Weber State is 43-14 in Big Sky play over the last three seasons. The Wildcats were 10-14 overall this season; competition was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic before the conference schedule began.
"The Weber State softball program has had a history of success under Coach Amicone, and she has high expectations for Coach Delahoussaye," athletic director Tim Crompton said in the statement. "We are excited about Kristin's new role and her continued opportunity to learn from a seasoned coach like Coach Amicone."
Delahoussaye, a Las Vegas native, was a three-time first team all-conference honoree at BYU, where she then coached for four seasons before moving to Weber State. The designation of associate head coach is typically given to the lead assistant coach.