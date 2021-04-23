Weber State softball split the first two games of a three game series Friday at Southern Utah, suffering its first loss of the Big Sky schedule but remaining two games ahead of the Thunderbirds in first place.
Weber State (20-14, 10-1 Big Sky) and Southern Utah (16-22, 8-3) play the final game of the series at noon Saturday. A win for WSU would extend its first-place lead to three games with six remaining.
Portland State won two games against Sacramento State on Friday, dropping Sac State to 6-5 in league play and all but making the Big Sky regular-season race a two-team affair.
WSU 10, SUU 1
Sophomore two-way player Mariah Ramirez opened the series on fire and spurred the Wildcats to a big win.
Ramirez threw a complete game in the circle, allowing one run on six hits and striking out eight while walking one. At the plate, she hit 2 for 4 and hit a three-run homer in the fifth to put WSU up 7-0.
Emily Ruhl hit an RBI double in the second to open the scoring. Mia Rushton hit an RBI double in the fourth to make it 3-0. Faith Hoe totaled three hits and scored three times, driving in one.
Katelyn Whiting, Makayla Donahoo and Noelle Foster each drove in one run.
SUU 8, WSU 6
In the second game Friday, Makall Whetten hit a grand slam in the third to put Southern Utah up 4-1.
Weber State answered in the top of the fourth, tying it 4-4 when Ramirez drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Hoe scored on an error and Whiting drew a bases-loaded walk. But Chloe Camarero flew out with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Southern Utah answered again in the bottom of the fourth, going up 8-4 on a three-run homer from Josey White.
WSU got two back in the next half-inning when Lauren Hoe hit a two-run homer to make it 8-6, but the Wildcats went scoreless in the sixth and seventh to suffer their first conference loss.
Kate Donaldson took the loss, giving up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. WSU outhit the T-Birds 11-7 in the loss but left eight on base to SUU's three.