Weber State softball continued play Saturday in the Grand Canyon Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, splitting two games to move to 3-1 on the season.
WEBER STATE 6, GRAND CANYON 2
Mariah Ramirez threw another complete game for a win as WSU beat the tournament hosts to close the action Saturday.
Ramirez spread out seven hits and struck out seven GCU hitters.
Brooke Moeai hit 4 for 4, including an RBI double in the third to break the game open.
Faith Hoe hit an RBI double in the first inning and Lauren Hoe capped the scoring for WSU with a two-run homer in the fifth.
STANFORD 9, WEBER STATE 2
Weber State dropped its first game of the season Saturday morning as Stanford three-hit the Wildcats in a lopsided decision.
The Cardinal broke open a scoreless game by exploding to a seven-run third inning. Kate Donaldson took the loss for WSU in 2 2/3 innings.
McKell McCuiston hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to get WSU on the board.