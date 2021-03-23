OGDEN — The last time Weber State third baseman Chloe Camarero stepped in the batter’s box during an official game at Wildcat Softball Field was 23 months ago.
The junior drove an eighth-inning pitch over the fence for a walk-off home run to give WSU a 2-1 win over Montana. That was April 20, 2019. It clinched WSU a spot in the conference tournament and all but secured the Big Sky regular-season championship for the Wildcats.
Tuesday afternoon, Camarero repeated the feat, lining a two-run homer to center field in her first home at-bat since. Sophomore Mariah Ramirez also hit a home run in the first inning and Weber State led Utah State 4-0.
But, as weather would have it, neither homer will live on. Both were wiped out as a driving snowstorm on the foothills of Ogden canceled WSU’s first home game of the 2021 season after two innings, with USU leading 5-4. The game will not be rescheduled.
Because the weather is typically cold and various levels of wet as winter gives way to spring in Northern Utah, WSU softball plays a series of out-of-state tournaments to open each season before playing at its home field sometime in late March.
In 2020, WSU went 10-14 in tournament play that concluded March 8. Between then and the scheduled start of the Big Sky schedule and WSU’s first home game on March 24, the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wildcats are 9-11 this season. After a second tournament at Dixie State was canceled due to bad weather, WSU recently split a two-game set at Utah Valley last week, then split a four-game series at Dixie State over the weekend.
Big Sky Conference play is next up for Weber State. The Wildcats are scheduled to open with a three-game home series against Idaho State (two games Friday, one Saturday). That schedule may be impacted by weather again, with rain and snow in the Ogden forecast for Thursday into Friday.
WSU has won four consecutive Big Sky regular-season titles and its defense this year precedes the conference tournament which the Wildcats are set to host May 13-15.