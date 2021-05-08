After a doozy of a battle to open the series that saw Weber State softball suffer a walk-off loss Friday at Montana, the Wildcats took the final two games of the series to finish a dominant regular-season run through the Big Sky Conference.
Weber State finishes the regular season with a 25-17 record, including a 15-3 mark in conference play — five games ahead of second-place Southern Utah at 10-8. WSU is 29-5 in Big Sky games in the last two seasons and has won 13 consecutive conference series.
Weber State will host the Big Sky tournament Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15, at Wildcat Softball Field. WSU and SUU get first-round byes. The remaining four of the six-team field all finished 8-10 in league play.
WSU opens the double-elimination bracket at 2:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of No. 4 Northern Colorado and No. 5 Portland State, who play at 9:30 a.m. SUU plays the winner of No. 3 Sacramento State and No. 6 Montana.
The full bracket can be viewed online at bigskyconf.com.
UM 7, WSU 6
A back-and-forth affair to open the series Friday reached the seventh inning 6-6 after WSU's Ashlyn Visser hit a two-run double to tie the game in the sixth.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, WSU sophomore Mariah Ramirez walked the bases loaded before engaging in an epic at-bat with freshman Anna Toon. After Ramirez got up 0-2 by painting the outside corner, Toon took three pitches to run the count full, then fouled off nine consecutive pitches.
On the 15th pitch of the at-bat, Toon lined a single up the middle to score the winning run.
WSU 10, UM 2
In Friday's second game, WSU hitters battered Montana across the second, third and fourth innings to go up 10-1. Amanda Sink threw all five innings of the run-rule-shortened game, allowing six hits and two earned runs.
Freshman outfielder Mia Rushton drove in five runs for the Wildcats. Katelyn Whiting doubled and drove in two, and Chloe Camarero tripled and scored a run.
WSU 11, UM 5
WSU erased a 4-0 first-inning deficit with a five-run third fueled by a bunch of run-scoring singles. Mariah Ramirez broke a 5-5 score with a two-run double in the fifth, then Noelle Foster's solo shot and Katelyn Whiting's two-run bomb in the sixth made it 10-5.