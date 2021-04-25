After splitting the first two games of the series Friday, Weber State softball took control of the Big Sky Conference race Saturday with a 10-0, five-inning win over second-place Southern Utah to take the series.
WSU sophomore Mariah Ramirez may have nailed down conference pitcher of the week honors with her second complete game of the series, giving up two hits and no runs in five innings, striking out five and walking one.
For the series, Ramirez (11-5) threw 12 innings of one-run ball against the second-place Thunderbirds (15-23, 7-4 Big Sky), giving up eight hits and striking out 13 while issuing just two walks.
Weber State (21-14, 11-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single from Chloe Camarero. The Wildcats scored seven in the third inning, first jumping up 3-0 on a two-run SUU error. Then Faith Hoe drove in two on a single and Lauren Hoe hit a three-run homer to make it 8-0.
Faith Hoe scored Ashlyn Visser on a triple in the fourth, then took home on a double steal with Aliya Harmon to make it 10-0 in the fourth.
Faith and Lauren Hoe each drove in three runs, Camarero drove in two, and Ramirez was 2 for 2 with a run scored at the plate.
Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Portland State (10-22, 7-8) swept third-place Sacramento State (12-21, 6-6) by a margin of 25-3 over three games. With six games left, that essentially makes the Big Sky race a two-team affair, putting Sac State five games back of Weber State with six to play — and WSU holds the tiebreaker, having swept Sac State itself.
Southern Utah falls three games behind Weber State in second place, and WSU now holds that tiebreaker, too. In other words, the Wildcats are closing fast on a fifth straight Big Sky regular-season title.
Weber State next hosts Portland State with two games Friday starting at 2 p.m., with game three at noon Saturday.
After a nonconference game at Utah on May 4, WSU closes the regular season with three games at Montana (14-26, 6-8) on May 7-8.
Weber State then hosts the Big Sky tournament May 13-15 at Wildcat Softball Field.