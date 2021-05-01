OGDEN — Saturday brought closure in a few ways for Weber State at Wildcat Softball Field.
First, some seniors from 2020 participated in the program's tradition of a cap-and-gown walk on the field to honor graduating players, because they didn't get to do that in the abruptly stopped season last year due to the pandemic.
Second, the Wildcats closed on an outright Big Sky Conference regular-season championship, the program's fifth straight, by defeating Portland State 6-3 and taking the series.
Technically, Southern Utah's third straight loss to Northern Colorado that wrapped up while WSU and PSU were still playing was what clinched the title, but the Wildcats didn't know and took care of business anyway, improving to 23-15 overall and 13-2 in conference play to take a whopping five game lead with three games to play.
"Really remarkable. Just a lot of storybook stuff. A year a go, so much stuff was difficult," head coach Mary Kay Amicone said with a pause. "It's just tremendous the bond they've built with each other. To be able to have them here for this is a big help for them to move forward."
Saturday's rubber match was another battle with the Vikings after PSU one-hit WSU 6-0 before the Wildcats answered with a 4-2 win in Friday's doubleheader.
A back-and-forth affair Saturday sat 3-3 in the fifth inning when senior first baseman Ashlyn Visser took the box with two outs and nobody on. Visser ripped a double to right-center field.
With freshman Baylee Blanchard on to run for Visser, Faith Hoe singled to score Blanchard and take the lead. After a Noelle Foster single, Lauren Hoe also singled to score sister Faith and WSU had a 5-3 advantage.
"I was just thinking, hit an eight-niner (the right-center gap) ... just really sitting back and thinking that one-pitch mentality and we just got the ball rolling with two outs," Visser said.
"She has been a fighter her whole career" Amicone said of Visser. "For her to step up and do that says a lot about her, and the group behind her to get it done that late in the game."
Chloe Camarero, who tripled in a run in the first inning for WSU's first score, added a sacrifice fly to score Makayla Donahoo in the sixth for the final margin.
Visser scored Camarero on a sac fly in the first to put WSU up 2-1 early, then Donahoo doubled to score Foster in the fourth to tie it 3-3.
Mariah Ramirez got the win on the mound, throwing the final three innings in scoreless fashion while giving up three hits. Kate Donaldson allowed two runs in a three-inning start. Amanda Sink mostly pitched around two walks and one hit to allow one run in the fourth that put PSU ahead 3-2.
After the postgame trophy celebration, three seniors from 2020 — Takesha Saltern, Landi Hawker and Jordan Lockhart — joined current players Visser, Donaldson and Hailey Fisher in the cap-and-gown walk on the field to honor graduating players.
"With last year being cut and having to, not necessarily rebuild, but having a lot of new players, made us get gritty. That's what we did today and yesterday, we had gritty wins," Visser said. "It was exciting to be able to walk with Bug (Saltern) and Landi ... it was a really heartfelt moment."
The 2020 senior trio of Courtney Pestka, Saltern and Hawker represented a mountain of production for WSU. Saltern left as the program's all-time hits leader, Hawker stole a ton of bases, and the two were seemingly always on base, and the three patrolled the outfield with ballhawking expertise. The ability to lose those players but still win the conference wasn't something lost on Amicone.
"We're a totally new team. You can't take those players we just honored out of the picture. Their stat line ... that crew started their whole career and then poof, they're gone," Amicone said. "To see our youngsters come in and just be so competitive and buy in to everything we taught was really key.
"We reinvented some things and buying in to the style of play and getting it done in different ways. That, for sure, is something I couldn't be more proud of."
With a trophy and the corresponding No. 1 seed in hand for the conference tournament May 13-15 in Ogden, the Wildcats still have one target they could reach.
After a nonconference bout Tuesday at Utah, WSU travels to Montana for a three-game series to close the regular season May 7-8. At 13-2, Weber State is in position to top their 2019 conference record of 14-2, which is currently the best mark in league history.