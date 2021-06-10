All three of Weber State's senior track athletes who qualified for the NCAA national championship meet were in action Thursday night at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Summer Allen had a record day, setting a new Weber State and Big Sky all-time best in the 3,000 meter steeplechase semifinal race that ran in the evening.
Allen seemed to stick to her pacing and raced from about two-thirds the way back in the back until the penultimate lap, moving into third and finishing there at 9:37.48, setting the new records. Her time was good for sixth overall and she advances to Saturday's final, which is set to run at 4:24 p.m. MDT.
Qualifying for the final ensures Allen a spot as at least a second team All-American. A top-eight finish Saturday would earn her first-team honors.
Among the 12 finalists, 11 set new personal records. The only steeplechase runner who didn't PR was the best, BYU's Courtney Wayment, who finished first and seemed to have energy to spare at 9:32.52.
Lexie Thompson raced well in the 10,000 meter final, running in fourth for the first half of the long race. She made a move to run from the front early in the second half of the race, where she ran for about 1 minute, 15 seconds, before falling back to third at about the 18:30 mark.
From there, Thompson fell back to 11th at 22 minutes and to 13th at 26 minutes. Thompson held on from there, finishing 13th at 33:06.95. That earns her second team All-American status.
Kate Sorensen was the final athlete to compete for Weber State, running in a 400 meter hurdles semifinal. She ran 59.42, good for seventh in her heat and 20th overall. Qualifying for nationals earns Sorensen honorable mention All-American status.