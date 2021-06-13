Summer Allen Weber State track NCAA West Regional 01

Weber State's Summer Allen clears a hurdle during the 3,000 meter steeplechase during the NCAA West Regionals on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Allen took fifth and qualified for the national meet in June.

 Photo supplied, Weber State Athletics

Weber State senior Summer Allen capped an accomplished senior season by claiming a top honor in her track and field event.

Summer Allen

After setting a new school and Big Sky Conference record in the semifinals Thursday, Allen finished eighth in the 3,000 meter steeplechase finals Saturday at the NCAA national championship meet in Eugene, Oregon.

Her race of 9:40.37 was three seconds off her semifinal time, but the eighth-place finish means Allen is a first team All-American.

This feat comes less than three months after Allen finished an all-time WSU best seventh place at the NCAA cross country national championship on March 18. That, too, earned her first team All-America honors.

BYU's Courtney Wayment, who had the best time in either semifinal race, took fourth. Air Force runner Mahala Norris, at 4-foot-11, won the steeplechase title.

