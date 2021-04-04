Weber State volleyball now knows its opponent for its second NCAA Tournament appearance and first tournament bid since 1988.
After winning the Big Sky Conference regular-season and tournament titles, Weber State (18-1) will face an opponent that did the same from the Mid-American Conference: Bowling Green (22-1).
WSU will take on the Ohio school at 5 p.m. MDT Wednesday, April 14, on ESPN3/WatchESPN.com. The winner advances to play the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, Wisconsin (13-0), the next day.
The entire 48-team women's volleyball tournament will be played at Omaha Convention Center and Arena in Omaha, Nebraska, from April 14-24.
Weber State is one of four Utah squads to make the tournament. Utah Valley and BYU each won their respective conference auto-bids and Utah earned an at-large selection.
The top 16 teams were seeded and given first-round byes. BYU (16-1), who won the West Coast Conference, earned the No. 16 seed and is in Weber State's pod. BYU players the winner of Rider and UCLA at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The winner of that plays the winner of Wisconsin's match against Weber/Bowling Green.
Utah (13-4) also earned a seeding at No. 14 and will face the winner of Long Island and Pittsburgh at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15.
Utah Valley (14-5) faces Texas State (30-8) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, with the winner taking on No. 5 Nebraska (14-2).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, women's volleyball, a fall sport, was postponed to the spring. Weber State played a conference-only schedule and went 15-1 in the regular season, the best conference record in program history dating back to 1974.
The Wildcats then defeated Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado to take the tournament title and win the Big Sky's auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament.