Weber State volleyball saw its season end late Saturday in Sacramento, California, in a five-set loss to Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship match.
Northern Colorado claimed the match 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13.
Senior outside hitter Megan Gneiting reached 1,000 career kills during the match.
After winning the first set on a short rally, Weber State remained hot and took an 8-2 lead in the second set. But the Bears rallied to tie it 9-9 and eventually won the set to even the match.
After falling behind two sets to one, WSU dominated the fourth set in all facets to claim in 25-15, setting up the decisive fifth set.
Gneiting recorded two kills but, even with two UNCo service errors, the Bears went up 6-4 early. After a WSU net violation made it 9-6, the Wildcats scratched back to 10-9 and later tied it 12-12.
But a wide block and a long return from Dani Nay put Northern Colorado at match point. Despite some heroic digs and scrambling returns to prolong the final point, a Bears return found an empty space inside the back line to win the title.
Weber State had swept its way to the title match in 3-0 decisions over Southern Utah and Northern Arizona, marking the program’s first wins in the conference tournament since 2008.
WSU finishes the 2019 season with a record of 24-8.