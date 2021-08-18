After the best season in school history, which saw Weber State volleyball go 19-2 in the spring and win the first NCAA Tournament match in school history, it's no surprise coaches in the Big Sky have overwhelmingly picked the Wildcats No. 1 ahead of the fall 2021 campaign.
The Big Sky Conference released the preseason volleyball poll Wednesday and Weber State was as unanimous as the rules of the poll allow: 10 of 11 first-place votes and 100 of 100 possible points. Though there are 11 teams, coaches do not include their own teams when submitting ballots.
"It just means we're returning a lot of players from last season ... a lot of coaches respect what we had last year and what we're bringing back this year," WSU head coach Jeremiah Larsen said in a video published by the Big Sky.
WSU went 15-1 in regular-season, Big Sky-only play in the spring, won three games in the conference tournament, and beat Bowling Green in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Wisconsin. The team brings back conference MVP Rylin Adams and all-conference players Sam Schiess and Dani Nay, with a host of other returners.
"We haven't changed our focus at all. Last year was last year, it's done. We're ready to move on. It was a good season, a historic season for Weber State, but it's in the past," Larsen continued. "Now we're moving toward the future, people are excited to play us so we have to keep getting better, getting tougher and be ready to handle what's about to happen."
Northern Arizona, presumably garnering Larsen's first-place vote, was second with 86 points.
Weber State has a public scrimmage Aug. 23 before opening the season with home matches against Seton Hall (Aug. 27) and North Dakota (Aug. 28). After a slate of 10 nonconference matches, WSU opens its Big Sky title defense at home against Portland State (Sept. 23) and Sacramento State (Sept. 25).
BIG SKY VOLLEYBALL POLL
Team, total points (1st-place votes)
1. Weber State, 100 (10)
2. Northern Arizona, 86 (1)
3. Northern Colorado, 83
4. Montana State, 73
5. Sacramento State, 67
6. Portland State, 50
T7. Southern Utah, 38
T7. Idaho, 38
9. Eastern Washington, 36
10. Idaho State 18
11. Montana 16