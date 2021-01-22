OGDEN — Six months to the day of when the team was voted second in the Big Sky preseason poll, and more than 13 months since its last match, Weber State volleyball took the court Friday to begin the fall 2020 season postponed to 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wildcats put a disjointed first set behind them and powered to an 18-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-10 victory over Eastern Washington at an energetic Swenson Gym, opening a conference-only slate with a four-set win.
"It felt amazing," senior outside hitter Rylin Adams said. "We were really excited to get out and have some competition today."
Adams led Weber State with 15 kills and the Wildcats leaned on her hitting to find a rhythm after the clunky first set, which WSU head coach Jeremiah Larsen credited to an improved EWU side.
"Ry's got a fire in her unlike anything I've ever seen and halfway through the second set, I looked at Ashlyn (Power) and said 'you set Rylin every ball,'" Larsen said. "Ride her all the way through this set until we get this thing rolling."
Adams began the second-set separation with a kill to put Weber up 9-8, one of five kills in a run that put the Wildcats up 23-14. A block from Power and Sam Schiess led to set point, which Weber won via an Eastern error.
Then things opened up. Schiess, Dani Nay and Emma Mangum started peppering the Eagles from all angles and Nay, the sophomore outside hitter, stacked a kill and a service ace together for a 23-19 lead. Adams drove home a kill for the 25-21 win in the third set.
"Our offense is pretty dynamic when we can receive the serve and spread the ball around," Larsen said. "Sam started crushing balls, Dani got involved. It all stemmed from what Rylin was doing, her intensity kind of fueled us."
WSU was firing on all cylinders from there.
"Once we got our middles involved ... we could just even out our offense and that really helped us," Adams said.
A Schiess kill started a rally that decided the fourth set, setting up Adams to serve to seven straight points in a run that featured points from two Nay kills, a block from Schiess and an ace from Adams.
Weber finished the dominant set, and the match, when Schiess and Adams combined for a block at the net.
Nay finished with 14 kills and 10 digs, Power passed 36 assists and Makayla Sorensen totaled 15 digs.
"The younger kids kind of calmed down as the match went on, and our older kids stepped up and took on leadership roles like they're supposed to," Larsen said. "Things kind of ebbed the right direction because of Rylin, Sam, Ash and for sure Dani started playing really well towards the end."