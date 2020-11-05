Coinciding with a release from the Big Sky Conference, Weber State announced conference schedules for its women's soccer and volleyball teams, seasons that will be played in the spring of 2021 after being postponed this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WSU volleyball will play a 16-game, conference-only schedule running late January to late March. Those games will come in eight series played on consecutive days at the same site against the same opponents.

Currently the Big Sky slated those series to play on Sundays and Mondays. A release from Weber State says its matches may be changed to Fridays and Saturdays. The dates below are for the Sunday-Monday dates and are subject to change.

Jan. 24-25: vs. Eastern Washington

Jan. 31-Feb. 1: at Montana

Feb. 14-15: vs. Southern Utah

Feb. 21-22: at Northern Colorado

Feb. 28-March 1: vs. Sacramento State

March 7-8: at Northern Arizona

March 14-15: at Idaho State

March 21-22: vs. Montana State

Weber State volleyball was picked second in the Big Sky preseason poll.

WSU women's soccer plays a slate of nine conference games. The points leader will be crowned as the conference champion.

While the team is pursuing nonconference games, below is the conference soccer schedule for the Wildcats, which plays on Fridays and Sundays.

March 14: at Idaho State

March 19: vs. Southern Utah

March 21: vs. Northern Arizona

March 26: at Portland State

March 28: at Sacramento State

April 2: vs. Northern Colorado

April 4: vs. Montana

April 9: at Eastern Washington

April 11: at Idaho

Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net.

