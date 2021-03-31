Weber State volleyball continued its momentum from the regular season Wednesday afternoon by sweeping Eastern Washington in three sets to open the Big Sky Conference tournament with a quarterfinal win in Greeley, Colorado.
The No. 1 seed Wildcats took care of the No. 8 Eagles 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 to advance to the semifinals.
Big Sky MVP Rylin Adams led Weber State (16-1) with 19 kills from her outside hitter spot. The senior said the Wildcats entered with the same mindset that won them the regular-season title.
"Just attack it like we do every other game," Adams said in a postgame interview published by the conference. "There’s a lot of pressure involved with coming into the conference tournament but we just wanted to treat is as an opportunity to get better."
Dani Nay, who had 17 kills and hit .351 for WSU, converted several points during a 10-1 run that put the top seed up 21-10 in the first set. Sam Schiess, who totaled three kills and three blocks in the match, finished the first-set win with consecutive kills.
WSU's Emma Mangum scored the first three points in the second set, blocking an EWU (6-12) return and spiking two kills. Eastern had the set as close as 13-12, but Adams, Nay, Schiess and Caroline Broadhead efficiently took the Wildcats to a 25-21 set win. WSU hit .310 as a team for the match.
Eastern Washington led early in the third set before a service ace from Makayla Sorensen tied it at 6-6, and WSU didn't look back. The Wildcats finished the match on a 19-6 rally and punished the Eagles for the final five points. In succession, Adams scored on a kill, Nay on two, Sorensen served an ace and Nay won the match with a kill.
Nay also led WSU with 16 digs and Ashlyn Power had 39 assists.
WSU advances to face No. 5 seed Northern Arizona (10-5) in the semifinals, a match scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday that will stream on PlutoTV channel 1050.
NAU is the only team to defeat WSU this season, beating the Wildcats 3-1 in a match in Flagstaff before WSU won 3-1 the next night.
"We’re going to focus on taking care of our side of the net, just being disciplined. Because when we play like we know how to play, nobody can stop us," Adams said.