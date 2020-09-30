Weber State volleyball players gathered in the backyard of Jeremiah Larsen's home on an August morning for a team activity — something Larsen, the sixth-year head coach, has done even more of as the coronavirus pandemic threw fall sports into uncertainty.
And that's when they got the news: the Big Sky presidents had voted to postpone all fall 2020 sports to the spring of 2021, which included volleyball, girls soccer and cross country.
Perhaps the writing was on the wall when, a week prior, the council of presidents had voted in the affirmative for the same postponement in football. That didn't make it any easier.
"We told our kids and of course, our younger kids, it’s like the end of the world for them a little bit," Larsen said.
While knowing it was an important moment for his team — picked to finish second in the Big Sky this season after a 26-9 campaign in 2019 — Larsen never reached the point of having to figure out what to say.
Players were quick to speak up: senior middle blocker Sam Schiess ("she has a wonderful head on her shoulders," Larsen said); senior setter Ashlyn Power ("voted captain for the third straight year, unanimously"); senior outside hitter Rylin Adams ("one of the most resilient kids I've ever been around"); and Dani Nay, the reigning Big Sky freshman of the year.
"They said 'so what, we’re going to play, this is just a bump in the road,'" Larsen recounted. "And helped them understand that all obstacles, if we handle them the right way, are good things. ... They understand the process and what we’re doing here. It was exciting to see the older kids step up and lead."
One of the most beneficial things those leaders put in perspective for the team? Instead of rolling out the ball a couple weeks into the school year, this meant several more months of putting the team together for another run at the conference title.
And, definitely, they wanted to keep training despite not knowing exactly when they would play.
"They wanted to get better and they realized we have a long time to get better. They were all really excited because now they have four months to train and get ready for January knowing we’re going to be a lot different volleyball team come that time," Larsen said. "So they put that in perspective really early, I didn’t even have to bring that up."
Larsen said coaches agreed to keep players in the gym whenever possible to help with the mental difficulties 2020 has presented.
"We felt like it was a good thing to be with their friends. They haven’t been playing since March so we decided to stay in there and keep training," he said.
WSU brings back plenty this season, but is replacing two senior liberos — Katelyn Erwin and Helena Khouri — skilled middle blocker Aubrey Saunders-Adams, and all-around terror at the net, Megan Gneiting.
"Now we have time to get our feet under us," Larsen said. "We’re going to have that time to develop without the pressures of starting the season right away."
At libero, junior Cici Collins arrived as a transfer from Houston Baptist. In the middle, Larsen said the added time will help get freshmen Caroline Clark, who redshirted last season, and Liana Woodley ready to step in.
As for replacing Gneiting, which "is really hard to do," the Wildcats look to Emma Mangum, a sophomore transfer from Southern Utah and an "athletic freak," Larsen says. Mangum transferred a year ago and sat out the 2019 season.
OFFSEASON AND SCHEDULE
Larsen's players began voluntary workouts in July before reporting for camp on Aug. 8. Five days later, the season was postponed to the spring.
The players took three days off, then got back to practicing at the preseason camp allotment of 20 hours per week until school started. They pulled back to eight required hours per week, which consists of individual skill instruction, lifting and conditioning, until Sept. 23 when they hit the pause button.
A week prior, the NCAA announced start dates for various fall sports moved to the spring, so WSU volleyball decided to take a break, then resume practice more fully in late October to get them closer to winter break.
After finals and the break, Larsen said prep for the season will begin Jan. 11.
The new season calendar set by the NCAA says games can start as early as Jan. 22, though what Weber State does will depend on what the Big Sky Conference schedule looks like and when it begins. Larsen thinks that will be in place by the end of October, once the conference finalizes schedules for basketball and football.
The Big Sky previously decreased the number of games and changed the format of the conference slate to limit travel. Larsen doesn't know if that setup will be implemented in the spring while basketball, football and soccer are also playing, and that April 2-3 looks to be the target for the conference tournament.
He said coaches and the conference have been discussing priorities in creating the schedule.
"We want to save money, save costs, and get the best team in the NCAA Tournament while giving our kids something to play for — a valuable, quality season," Larsen said.