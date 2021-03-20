OGDEN — Weber State's volleyball team left the floor immediately after Saturday afternoon's 25-21, 29-27, 15-25, 25-18 victory over Montana State at Swenson Gym.
It belied the moment, and eventually the Wildcats returned to accept the trophy signifying they'd won the Big Sky Conference regular season championship for the first time in WSU history.
But head coach Jeremiah Larsen — who has led the six-season turnaround to the top — hadn't yet returned to the floor so, when he finally did, he saw senior outside hitter Rylin Adams posing for photos with the trophy and his team already celebrating to cheers from the crowd.
"Rylin was one of my first commitments and to see her holding that trophy when I walked in, to be honest, it’s a little surreal," Larsen said. "When you get into this game, you’re about trying to get better every single day in hopes that you get this moment. And there we were."
"I’m just happy for my players, they’ve worked their tail off to get where they’re at."
WSU has taken second in the Big Sky twice: in 1988 — when the Wildcats won their only conference tournament and made the program's only NCAA Tournament appearance — and in 2019. Before Larsen's hire ahead of the 2015 season, a pair of third-place finishes were as good as it got since 1988.
"I’ve been here for all the highs and the lows. It makes me emotional thinking about it," Adams said. "Our goals are not to win or go out and take the regular-season championship. Our goals are to consistently get better every single day. I think this is a good opportunity for us to learn and to grow, and to be ready for the conference tournament."
After a 25-21 win in the first set, the Wildcats and Bobcats locked in an intense battle in the second set. Each side served well, passed well, delivered big swings and acrobatic digs as several points were won on extended rallies of play for most of the set until a few errors emerged late.
MSU's Kira Thomsen twice rifled kills onto the court to stave off Weber State set points — she finished with a match-high 22 kills — and a net violation from WSU gave the Bobcats a set point at 27-26.
That's when sophomore hitter Dani Nay took over for the Wildcats, holding off set point with a kill, following it with another smashed into the crosscourt corner, then a third for good measure and the 29-27 win.
"It’s been a very long wait. Just like everyone else, we’ve been doing everything we can to prepare for this spring season and we knew it was going to be different," Nay said. "But we just wanted to ... take advantage of every single moment, and just live in the moment. It feels good."
Montana State, who entered Saturday in second place, could have won the regular season title with two wins on the weekend. The Bobcats came out in the third set with a must-win urgency and cut through WSU 25-15 to force a fourth set.
MSU started set four with an 8-5 lead despite two aces from WSU's Ashlyn Power to open the frame. WSU rallied for a 9-8 lead, then separated after 15-13 with five straight points and eventually got it to 22-15 with several kills from Adams, at which point it was a matter of when, not if, the Wildcats would celebrate a historic win.
Nay finished with 16 kills, and Nay and Sam Schiess each had 11 to lead Weber State. Power totaled 41 assists and 19 digs. Nay added 12 digs and Adams 11.
The two teams face off again at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the final match of the regular season. A win would give Weber State its best-ever conference record at 15-1, besting 1988's mark of 14-2.
This story will be updated Sunday night with results from the second match.