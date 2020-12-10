Weber State men's basketball may have to wait even longer to play its first game against a Division I opponent.
WSU's home game Saturday against Utah State has been canceled due to "positive COVID-19 results" in USU's program, both schools announced Thursday.
Utah State says it is also pausing team activities and its Dec. 15 game against Dixie State may be impacted.
The teams are pursuing the possibility of rescheduling the game this season. Weber State may additionally find a different opponent to add to the schedule.
Weber State has played Adams State (Nov. 25) and Westminster College (Dec. 8), with games against Dixie State (Nov. 28) and Utah State (Dec. 12) canceled.
WSU's next currently scheduled games are Big Sky Conference matchups at Portland State on Dec. 18 and 20.
Weber State can play a maximum of five nonconference games outside of a 20-game league schedule, according to adjustments made by the NCAA when it delayed the start of the season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.
Currently, WSU has one more nonconference game on its schedule, its third, on Dec. 23 against BYU in Salt Lake City. Teams must play a total of 13 games to meet sports sponsorship requirements this season and 13 Division I opponents to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The game cancellation continues the irregularity of a season thrown into disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of last season's NCAA Tournament in March. By this point in the calendar last season, Weber State had played nine games; if the season's start had been similarly delayed, WSU had played six games up to this point.
Because Utah State remained in a multi-team event to start its season, the Aggies have played five games, most recently defeating the College of Idaho on Tuesday. If USU cannot play Dixie State on Dec. 15, its next currently scheduled games are conference games against San Jose State on Dec. 21 and 23.